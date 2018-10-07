Vancouver Whitecaps forward Alphonso Davies, left, battles for the ball giants Toronto FC midfielder Marco Delgado (18) during the first first half of
TORONTO (AP) — Russell Teibert and Kei Kamara scored and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat Toronto FC 2-1 on Saturday to eliminate the Reds from playoff contention a year after they won the MLS Cup.
Teibert scored in the fourth minute, and Lamara connected in the 78th for Vancouver (12-12-7).
Doneil Henry tied it at 1 for Toronto (9-16-6) in the 73rd.