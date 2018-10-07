Shortly after polling stations closed, national broadcaster LTV put Harmony ahead with 19.4 percent of the vote in the general election. Pro-EU Harmony has often been the major party but to date has been unable to form a government.

In the previous government, the Harmony party was the country's largest with 24 parliamentary seats, but other Latvian parties refused to join it in a coalition over suspicions of its links with Moscow, despite its pro-EU stance. The Russian minority accounts for about 25 percent of Latvia's nearly 2 million people, after nearly 50 years of Soviet occupation that ended in 1991.

In something of a surprise, the pro-EU, pro-NATO liberal For Development/For! was on 13.4 percent, while the pro-EU conservative National Alliance recorded 12.6 percent.

Populist newcomers KPV LV got 11.5 percent.

Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis' party Union of Greens and Farmers recorded 9.7 percent, according to the exit polls.

Should the votes for the current ruling coalition of Union of Greens and Farmers, the National Alliance and Unity be put together, they would reach less than 30 percent of the total, and have to find at least one other coalition member to form a majority government.

Turnout was 51.31 percent, according to the election website.

Full results are expected on Sunday.

jm/es (AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.