MONTREAL (AP) — Saphir Taider scored on a penalty kick and had assists to help the Montreal Impact beat the Columbus Crew 3-0 on Saturday.

Alejandro Silva and Ignacio Piatti also scored, and Evan Bush made nine saves for his ninth shutout of the season. The Impact (13-15-4) remained alive in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Columbus (13-10-9) remained fourth in the East, need one point in its last two matches to secure a playoff spot.

Taider opened the scoring in the 32nd minute, firing down the middle as a helpless Zack Steffen dove to his left. Montreal was awarded a penalty kick after Silva's cross in the box hit Josh Williams in the arm.

Silva doubled the lead just before halftime, and Piatti made it 3-0 in the 59th minute with his 14th goal of the season.