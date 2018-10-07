|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Carolina
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|3
|0-0-1
|1-0-0
|1-0-1
|Washington
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|13
|7
|1-0-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|New Jersey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|6
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Toronto
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Boston
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Columbus
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|Montreal
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-1
|Detroit
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Ottawa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Dallas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Colorado
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Vancouver
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Winnipeg
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Anaheim
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Chicago
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Nashville
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|San Jose
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|7
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|Los Angeles
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Calgary
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|St. Louis
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Arizona
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Vegas
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Edmonton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Carolina 3, Columbus 1
San Jose 3, Los Angeles 2, OT
|Saturday's Games
New Jersey 5, Edmonton 2
Winnipeg at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.
Ottawa at Boston, 1 p.m.
Vegas at Buffalo, 3 p.m.
Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Vancouver at Carolina, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.