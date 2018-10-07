MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Three goals in the last 20 minutes by Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, and Alexis Sanchez earned Manchester United its first English Premier League win since the opening day as it rallied from 2-0 down to beat Newcastle 3-2 in a thriller on Saturday.

With Jose Mourinho coming under increasing scrutiny because of poor results and frequent verbal attacks on his players, United produced a gutsy fightback at Old Trafford to relieve some of the pressure on its manager.

Newcastle, without a league win, was 2-0 up after 10 minutes thanks to Brazilian wing back Kenedy and Yoshinori Muto.

Mourinho reacted by bringing on Spain midfielder Juan Mata for center half Eric Bailly after 19 minutes, but the boos still rung around the ground at the interval.

United was a different team in the second half, and it came as no surprise when Mata curled in a free kick in the 70th minute.

Martial equalized five minutes later with a fierce low drive following an exchange of passes with Paul Pogba.

Substitute Sanchez then sent the crowd wild with delight when he headed in the winner in the 90th to end United's run of four games in all competitions without a victory.

