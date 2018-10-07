CAIRO (AP) — It took Melania Trump's first solo international trip for her to show a different side of herself. The happier one.

The U.S. first lady hopscotched across Africa this week without President Donald Trump, commanding a spotlight that belonged only to her. In doing her own thing, the very private first lady essentially peeled back the curtain ever so slightly and showed her happier side — one that contrasts with the serious face she wears around Washington.

She also did some new things, like wave to journalists watching as she boarded a U.S. government aircraft for the grueling five-day, four-country tour across multiple time zones. With big smiles on her face — sometimes paired with the unfamiliar sound of her laughter — she cuddled babies and fed elephants.

And she danced.