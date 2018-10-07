First lady Melania Trump visits the historical site of the Giza Pyramids in Giza, near Cairo, Egypt. Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. First lady Melania Trump
First lady Melania Trump visits the ancient statue of Sphinx, with the body of a lion and a human head, at the historic site of Giza Pyramids in Giza,
First lady Melania Trump waves before entering the Great Pyramid as she visits the historical site of the Giza Pyramids in Giza, near Cairo, Egypt. Sa
First lady Melania Trump walks with children as she visits the Nest Orphanage in Limuru, Kenya, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. The first lady is visiting Afric
First lady Melania Trump looks out over Nairobi National Park in Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, during a safari guided by Nelly Palmeris, right
First lady Melania Trump, left, with Margaret Kenyatta, Kenya's first lady, right, pets a baby elephant at the David Sheldrick Elephant & Rhino Orphan
First lady Melania Trump stands in the "Door of No Return" at Cape Coast Castle in Cape Coast, Ghana, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. Cape Coast Castle was a
First lady Melania Trump and Margaret Kenyatta, the wife of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, stand with singing children as they arrive at Nairobi Nat
First lady Melania Trump boards a plane at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. First lady Melania Trump is
First lady Melania Trump, with Cape Coast Castle museum educator Kwesi Essel-Blankson, looks into a dungeon door as she tours Cape Coast Castle in Cap
First lady Melania Trump signs a guest book during a tour of Cape Coast Castle in Cape Coast, Ghana, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. Cape Coast Castle was a
CAIRO (AP) — It took Melania Trump's first solo international trip for her to show a different side of herself. The happier one.
The U.S. first lady hopscotched across Africa this week without President Donald Trump, commanding a spotlight that belonged only to her. In doing her own thing, the very private first lady essentially peeled back the curtain ever so slightly and showed her happier side — one that contrasts with the serious face she wears around Washington.
She also did some new things, like wave to journalists watching as she boarded a U.S. government aircraft for the grueling five-day, four-country tour across multiple time zones. With big smiles on her face — sometimes paired with the unfamiliar sound of her laughter — she cuddled babies and fed elephants.
And she danced.