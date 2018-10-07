BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/10/07 02:57
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Racing Club 7 6 1 0 13 2 19
Aldosivi 8 5 0 3 9 6 15
Atletico Tucuman 6 4 2 0 13 6 14
Huracan 7 4 2 1 9 3 14
River Plate 7 3 4 0 12 3 13
Boca Juniors 7 4 1 2 8 5 13
Defensa y Justicia 6 3 3 0 7 4 12
Santa Fe 7 3 3 1 6 4 12
Velez Sarsfield 7 3 2 2 7 7 11
Rosario Central 6 3 1 2 5 4 10
Godoy Cruz 7 3 1 3 5 6 10
Banfield 7 2 3 2 5 7 9
Gimnasia 7 2 2 3 5 6 8
Independiente 6 1 4 1 8 6 7
San Lorenzo 6 1 4 1 9 9 7
Talleres 7 2 1 4 6 7 7
Belgrano 7 1 4 2 3 5 7
Tigre 7 1 4 2 8 11 7
Argentinos Jrs 7 1 3 3 2 4 6
Colon 7 1 3 3 7 11 6
Newell's 6 1 2 3 6 8 5
San Martin 6 1 2 3 6 11 5
Estudiantes 5 1 1 3 5 7 4
San Martin de T. 7 0 4 3 3 8 4
Patronato Parana 7 1 1 5 4 11 4
Lanus 7 0 2 5 5 15 2
Tuesday, Oct. 2

San Martin de T. 1, Banfield 1

Velez Sarsfield 2, Aldosivi 0

Saturday, Oct. 6

River Plate vs. Defensa y Justicia ppd.

Huracan vs. Argentinos Jrs ppd.

Aldosivi 2, San Martin de T. 0

Gimnasia vs. Godoy Cruz 1830 GMT

San Martin vs. Velez Sarsfield 2045 GMT

Patronato Parana vs. Independiente 2300 GMT

Sunday, Oct. 7

Banfield vs. San Lorenzo 1400 GMT

Atletico Tucuman vs. Lanus 1615 GMT

Rosario Central vs. Santa Fe 1800 GMT

Talleres vs. Belgrano 2000 GMT

Racing Club vs. Boca Juniors 2200 GMT

Monday, Oct. 8

Tigre vs. Estudiantes 2200 GMT

Tuesday, Oct. 9

Colon vs. Newell's 0000 GMT