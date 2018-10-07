BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Racing Club
|7
|6
|1
|0
|13
|2
|19
|Aldosivi
|8
|5
|0
|3
|9
|6
|15
|Atletico Tucuman
|6
|4
|2
|0
|13
|6
|14
|Huracan
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|3
|14
|River Plate
|7
|3
|4
|0
|12
|3
|13
|Boca Juniors
|7
|4
|1
|2
|8
|5
|13
|Defensa y Justicia
|6
|3
|3
|0
|7
|4
|12
|Santa Fe
|7
|3
|3
|1
|6
|4
|12
|Velez Sarsfield
|7
|3
|2
|2
|7
|7
|11
|Rosario Central
|6
|3
|1
|2
|5
|4
|10
|Godoy Cruz
|7
|3
|1
|3
|5
|6
|10
|Banfield
|7
|2
|3
|2
|5
|7
|9
|Gimnasia
|7
|2
|2
|3
|5
|6
|8
|Independiente
|6
|1
|4
|1
|8
|6
|7
|San Lorenzo
|6
|1
|4
|1
|9
|9
|7
|Talleres
|7
|2
|1
|4
|6
|7
|7
|Belgrano
|7
|1
|4
|2
|3
|5
|7
|Tigre
|7
|1
|4
|2
|8
|11
|7
|Argentinos Jrs
|7
|1
|3
|3
|2
|4
|6
|Colon
|7
|1
|3
|3
|7
|11
|6
|Newell's
|6
|1
|2
|3
|6
|8
|5
|San Martin
|6
|1
|2
|3
|6
|11
|5
|Estudiantes
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|7
|4
|San Martin de T.
|7
|0
|4
|3
|3
|8
|4
|Patronato Parana
|7
|1
|1
|5
|4
|11
|4
|Lanus
|7
|0
|2
|5
|5
|15
|2
|Tuesday, Oct. 2
San Martin de T. 1, Banfield 1
Velez Sarsfield 2, Aldosivi 0
|Saturday, Oct. 6
River Plate vs. Defensa y Justicia ppd.
Huracan vs. Argentinos Jrs ppd.
Aldosivi 2, San Martin de T. 0
Gimnasia vs. Godoy Cruz 1830 GMT
San Martin vs. Velez Sarsfield 2045 GMT
Patronato Parana vs. Independiente 2300 GMT
|Sunday, Oct. 7
Banfield vs. San Lorenzo 1400 GMT
Atletico Tucuman vs. Lanus 1615 GMT
Rosario Central vs. Santa Fe 1800 GMT
Talleres vs. Belgrano 2000 GMT
Racing Club vs. Boca Juniors 2200 GMT
|Monday, Oct. 8
Tigre vs. Estudiantes 2200 GMT
|Tuesday, Oct. 9
Colon vs. Newell's 0000 GMT