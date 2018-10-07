PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — New Zealand scored two tries in the last five minutes and kicked a match-winning conversion on the hooter to beat South Africa 32-30 on Saturday, avenging their loss to the Springboks three weeks ago in thrilling fashion.

Scott Barrett drove over from close range in the 75th and Ardie Savea from a similar position in the 80th as the world champions showed world-champion composure.

Replacement flyhalf Richie Mo'unga kicked the conversion of Savea's try to win.

The All Blacks had already secured the Rugby Championship title but targeted this last-round game as the one they really wanted to win after the Springboks' upset in Wellington.

To win, New Zealand twice came back from 13 points down, first when it trailed 23-6 early in the second half and then when 30-13 down with 20 minutes to go.

In that last 20 minutes, the All Blacks scored three tries — winger Rieko Ioane started the comeback — and the Boks were scoreless.