BC-SOC--English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
|Burnley 1, Huddersfield 1
Burnley: Sam Vokes (20).
Huddersfield: Christopher Schindler (66).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Tottenham 1, Cardiff 0
Tottenham: Eric Dier (8).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Leicester 1, Everton 2
Leicester: Ricardo Pereira (40).
Everton: Richarlison (7), Gylfi Sigurdsson (77).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Crystal Palace 0, Wolverhampton 1
Wolverhampton: Matt Doherty (56).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Watford 0, Bournemouth 4
Bournemouth: David Brooks (14), Joshua King (33, pen., 45), Callum Wilson (47).
Halftime: 0-3.
|Leeds 1, Brentford 1
Leeds: Pontus Jansson (88).
Brentford: Neal Maupay (62, pen.).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Birmingham 3, Rotherham 1
Birmingham: Lukas Jutkiewicz (20, 23, 68).
Rotherham: Jon Taylor (77).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Preston 4, Wigan 0
Preston: Tom Barkhuizen (17), Callum Robinson (51), Paul Gallagher (85, pen.), Daniel Burn (90, og.).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Middlesbrough 0, Nottingham Forest 2
Nottingham Forest: Joe Lolley (50), Lewis Grabban (77).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Millwall 2, Aston Villa 1
Millwall: Shane Ferguson (26), Tom Elliott (48).
Aston Villa: Tammy Abraham (7).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Swansea 2, Ipswich 3
Swansea: Janoi Donacien (9, og.), Bersant Celina (80).
Ipswich: Gwion Edwards (27), Mike Van der Hoorn (31, og.), Trevoh Chalobah (84).
Halftime: 1-2.
|QPR 1, Derby 1
QPR: Geoff Cameron (48).
Derby: Jack Marriott (24).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Sheffield United 1, Hull 0
Sheffield United: David McGoldrick (70, pen.).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Norwich 0, Stoke 1
Stoke: Timm Klose (36, og.).
Halftime: 0-1.
|West Brom 4, Reading 1
West Brom: Dwight Gayle (49, 65), Harvey Barnes (72), Kyle Bartley (80).
Reading: Leandro Bacuna (6).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Bradford 1, Sunderland 2
Bradford: Anthony O'Connor (52).
Sunderland: Josh Maja (20), Jack Baldwin (54).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Peterborough 0, Barnsley 4
Barnsley: George Moncur (14), Brad Potts (45, 59), Jacob Brown (90).
Halftime: 0-2.
|Wycombe 2, Burton Albion 1
Wycombe: Joe Jacobson (30, pen.), Adebayo Akinfenwa (37).
Burton Albion: Marvin Sordell (47).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Shrewsbury 1, Accrington Stanley 0
Shrewsbury: Alex Gilliead (62).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Blackpool 2, Rochdale 2
Blackpool: Jordan Thompson (5), Curtis Tilt (29).
Rochdale: Ryan Delaney (9), Calvin Andrew (86).
Halftime: 2-1.
|Doncaster 0, Fleetwood Town 4
Fleetwood Town: Ched Evans (4, pen.), James Wallace (34), Ashley Eastham (45), Ashley Hunter (49).
Halftime: 0-3.
|Southend 0, Oxford United 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Charlton 1, Coventry 2
Charlton: Lyle Taylor (45, pen.).
Coventry: Amadou Bakayoko (81, 90).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Bristol Rovers 0, Walsall 1
Walsall: Kieron Morris (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Plymouth 1, AFC Wimbledon 0
Plymouth: Freddie Ladapo (75).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Luton Town 3, Scunthorpe 2
Luton Town: Harry Cornick (10), Elliott Lee (26), James Justin (85).
Scunthorpe: Lee Novak (17), Stephen Humphrys (90).
Halftime: 2-1.
|Portsmouth 0, Gillingham 2
Gillingham: Tom Eaves (26), Alex Lacey (45).
Halftime: 0-2.
|Yeovil 2, Exeter 2
Yeovil: Jordan Green (48), Alex Fisher (61).
Exeter: Jayden Stockley (9, 75).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Swindon 1, Northampton 1
Swindon: Matthew Taylor (73).
Northampton: John-Joe O'Toole (60).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Crawley Town 2, Cambridge United 0
Crawley Town: Luke Gambin (71), Ollie Palmer (77).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Grimsby Town 2, Port Vale 0
Grimsby Town: Wes Thomas (1), JJ Hooper (53).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Macclesfield Town 0, Notts County 1
Notts County: Jonathan Stead (82, pen.).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Milton Keynes Dons 3, Cheltenham 0
Milton Keynes Dons: Chuks Aneke (34), Rhys Healey (84), Robbie Simpson (90, pen.).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Forest Green Rovers 1, Newport County 1
Forest Green Rovers: Scott Bennett (18, og.).
Newport County: Padraig Amond (38).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Lincoln City 1, Crewe 0
Lincoln City: Tom Pett (58).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Morecambe 3, Tranmere Rovers 4
Morecambe: Rhys Oates (13), Vadaine Oliver (73), Ajay Leitch-Smith (80).
Tranmere Rovers: Oliver Banks (28), Harvey Gilmour (41, 89), Jonny Smith (54).
Halftime: 1-2.
|Bury 2, Mansfield Town 2
Bury: Nicky Maynard (56, 90).
Mansfield Town: Danny Rose (10), Matt Preston (73).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Oldham 1, Carlisle 3
Oldham: Ishmael Miller (69).
Carlisle: Hallam Hope (21), Ashley Nadesan (56), Jack Sowerby (57).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Stevenage 3, Colchester 1
Stevenage: Kurtis Guthrie (41), Ben Kennedy (82, pen.), Emmanuel Sonupe (84).
Colchester: Sammie Szmodics (2).
Halftime: 1-1.