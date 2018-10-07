ALFRED, Maine (AP) — A Maine woman accused of driving onto a baseball field and hitting and killing a man is facing more than a dozen charges including manslaughter and aggravated assault.

A grand jury returned a 15-count indictment this week against 51-year-old Carol Sharrow in York County Superior Court.

Sharrow, of Sanford, is charged with killing 68-year-old Douglas Parkhurst, of West Newfield. Police said at the time that the car came onto the field during a boy's baseball game at Goodall Park in Sanford. Video showed it circling the bases as umpires and players fled.

Police say the hit-and-run took place on June 1. Sharrow's attorney didn't return a telephone message seeking comment.