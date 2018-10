PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — New Zealand beat South Africa 32-30 at Loftus Versfeld in the last round of the Rugby Championship.

___

New Zealand 32 (Aaron Smith, Rieko Ioane, Scott Barrett, Ardie Savea tries; Richie Mo'unga 3 conversions, Beauden Barrett 2 penalties), South Africa 30 (Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe tries; Handre Pollard 3 conversions, 3 penalties). HT: 6-6