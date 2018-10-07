BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Forward Sergi Enrich scored a second-half header for Eibar to beat Girona 3-2 after a first half that ended 2-2 thanks to two video reviews in the Spanish league on Saturday.

The referee consulted the VAR to adjudge a handball that led to Charles scoring Eibar's opening goal from the penalty spot.

Christian Stuani scored his first of two goals for Girona before the VAR weighed in again to correct an erroneous offside initially that allowed another goal by Stuani to appear on the scoreboard.

Eibar's Anaitz Arbilla then headed the match level just before halftime, and Enrich hit the winner in the 72nd minute.

Even though his Eibar won the match, coach Jose Mendilibar said he was against the introduction of video review to La Liga.

"The game was a circus," Mendilibar said. "We spent two minutes (on Stuani's second goal) looking at what had happened. This isn't football."

Stuani leads the league with eight goals in as many rounds.

BARDHI DECIDES

Enis Bardhi scrored from a free kick for Levante to beat Getafe 1-0, and its second straight victory.

The closely contested match saw nine yellow cards and a direct red for Getafe's Francisco Portillo in the 90th.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports