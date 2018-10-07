SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Mormon leaders are set to deliver spiritual guidance and church news as the faith's conference kicks off in Salt Lake City one day after the faith announced it was renaming the famed Mormon Tabernacle Choir to drop the word Mormon.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' twice-yearly conference began Saturday morning and runs through Sunday.

The decision to rename the singing group the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square was the first major move since church president Russell M. Nelson in August called for an end to the use of shorthand names for the religion that have been used for generations by church members and the public. He could speak more about the push to get people to use the full church name during the conference.

The choir is performing at the conference as it always does.