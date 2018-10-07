WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is setting his campaign sights on Kansas as he awaits an expected political victory — Senate confirmation of his Supreme Court nominee.

Trump has scheduled an evening rally in Topeka with Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, an early supporter who's the GOP nominee for governor.

The president also plans to campaign for political newcomer Steve Watkins, a Republican seeking to succeed a retiring congresswoman, Lynn Jenkins. Democrats are hoping to flip the seat.

In Washington, the GOP-led Senate is poised to confirm high court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, in what would be an election-season triumph for the president and his party.

Trump has been holding rallies across the country as he tries to boost Republican turnout in November's pivotal elections, when control of Congress is at stake.