Dortmund win as Alcacer gets hat trick with game's last kick

By CIARAN FAHEY , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/06 23:43
BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund substitute Paco Alcacer completed a hat trick with the last kick of the game as his team stayed unbeaten in the Bundesliga with a dramatic 4-3 win over Augsburg on Saturday.

The Spanish striker had twice drawn Dortmund level before Mario Goetze, another substitute, scored on his first league appearance of the season to make it 3-2 to Dortmund with six minutes remaining.

Michael Gregoritsch replied for the visitors with a header from a corner for 3-3.

Dortmund's final chance came after Sergio Cordova conceded a free kick for a brutal foul on Achraf Hakimi. Alcacer fired the set piece over the Augsburg wall and inside the right corner.

The win maintains Dortmund's unbeaten start to the season and keeps Lucien Favre's side top of the league going into the international break.

