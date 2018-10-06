TAIPEI (CNA) -- An exhibition of select artworks from collections of four museums in Taiwan and Japan opened Saturday in Taichung, as a prelude to the 2018 Taichung World Flora Exposition to be held from Nov. 3 to April 24 next year.



The flower-themed "Flowers of Immense Charm - A Master Piece Exhibition by Four Major Museums" exhibition is co-organized by Taiwan's National Palace Museum, Chimei Museum and National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts, and Japan's Tokyo Fuji Art Museum, with Hsiao Chong-ray (蕭瓊瑞), professor in history at National Cheng Kung University, serving as its chief curator.



A total of 148 select artworks from the four museums' collections are on display at National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts until Feb. 10 next year.



Taichung Mayor Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) and Deputy Culture Minister Hsiao Tsung-huang (蕭宗煌) were also present at the opening reception.



This is an exhibition that is suitable for people of all ages, and is also one that holds profound academic value, Hsiao said.



He added that the transnational exchange and inter-museum collaboration are aimed at showcasing four different cultural contexts, worldviews, and value systems that have originated from Taiwan, China, Japan, and the West.



The event demonstrate a wide range of genre and temporal dimension, showcasing artworks of different expressions, including objects, paintings and sculptures, Lin said.



The mayor said he hopes the artworks and activities arranged for the exhibition will be able to give the audience a sense of elevated spirituality through art appreciation.