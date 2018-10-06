BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Match
Everton 4, Southampton 5
|Friday's Match
Brighton 1, West Ham 0
|Saturday's Matches
Burnley vs. Huddersfield
Tottenham vs. Cardiff
Leicester vs. Everton
Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton
Watford vs. Bournemouth
Man United vs. Newcastle
|Sunday's Matches
Fulham vs. Arsenal
Southampton vs. Chelsea
Liverpool vs. Man City
|Tuesday's Matches
Ipswich 0, Middlesbrough 2
Brentford 1, Birmingham 1
Hull 0, Leeds 1
Aston Villa 3, Preston 3
Wigan 0, Swansea 0
Stoke 2, Bolton 0
Reading 0, QPR 1
|Wednesday's Matches
Nottingham Forest 2, Millwall 2
Blackburn 0, Sheffield United 2
Derby 1, Norwich 1
Rotherham 0, Bristol City 0
Sheffield Wednesday 2, West Brom 2
|Saturday's Matches
Leeds 1, Brentford 1
Birmingham vs. Rotherham
Preston vs. Wigan
Middlesbrough vs. Nottingham Forest
Millwall vs. Aston Villa
Swansea vs. Ipswich
QPR vs. Derby
Sheffield United vs. Hull
Norwich vs. Stoke
West Brom vs. Reading
Bolton vs. Blackburn
|Sunday's Match
Bristol City vs. Sheffield Wednesday
|Tuesday's Matches
Burton Albion 1, Southend 2
Scunthorpe 5, Charlton 3
Barnsley 1, Plymouth 1
Accrington Stanley 1, Doncaster 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Wycombe 1
Sunderland 2, Peterborough 2
Rochdale 0, Bristol Rovers 0
AFC Wimbledon 0, Bradford 1
Coventry 0, Portsmouth 1
Walsall 0, Shrewsbury 0
Oxford United 1, Luton Town 2
|Saturday's Matches
Bradford vs. Sunderland
Peterborough vs. Barnsley
Wycombe vs. Burton Albion
Shrewsbury vs. Accrington Stanley
Blackpool vs. Rochdale
Doncaster vs. Fleetwood Town
Southend vs. Oxford United
Charlton vs. Coventry
Bristol Rovers vs. Walsall
Plymouth vs. AFC Wimbledon
Luton Town vs. Scunthorpe
Portsmouth vs. Gillingham
|Tuesday's Matches
Tranmere Rovers 1, Lincoln City 0
Crewe 1, Swindon 0
Northampton 0, Bury 0
Carlisle 0, Grimsby Town 1
Cambridge United 1, Forest Green Rovers 3
Newport County 3, Macclesfield Town 3
Mansfield Town 0, Oldham 0
Port Vale 0, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Notts County 3, Crawley Town 1
Cheltenham 2, Morecambe 2
Colchester 3, Yeovil 1
Exeter 1, Stevenage 0
|Saturday's Matches
Yeovil vs. Exeter
Swindon vs. Northampton
Crawley Town vs. Cambridge United
Grimsby Town vs. Port Vale
Macclesfield Town vs. Notts County
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Cheltenham
Forest Green Rovers vs. Newport County
Lincoln City vs. Crewe
Morecambe vs. Tranmere Rovers
Bury vs. Mansfield Town
Oldham vs. Carlisle
Stevenage vs. Colchester