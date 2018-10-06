  1. Home
Charges rare for Hollywood figures in year since Weinstein

By ANDREW DALTON , AP Entertainment Writer,Associated Press
2018/10/06 22:15
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The #MeToo movement has sent dozens of once-powerful men in Hollywood into exile, but it has yet to put many of them in handcuffs or jail cells.

It's becoming increasingly apparent that the lack of criminal charges may remain the norm.

A task force launched last year by Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey to handle the surge in allegations against entertainment figures has considered cases against nearly two dozen men, but none have been charged.

In the overwhelming majority of cases, prosecutors cite the fact that the statute of limitations has expired.

Advocates and even some accusers say the lack of charges isn't a concern. They cite the willingness of police and prosecutors to listen to their allegations and take them seriously as progress.