Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, October 6, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;87;75;Showers and t-storms;86;76;SW;8;83%;82%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, warm;98;83;Mostly sunny;102;84;NNE;6;39%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and nice;87;59;Mostly sunny, nice;87;64;ENE;6;15%;1%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;74;61;Mostly sunny, nice;76;61;NE;7;62%;30%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;68;49;Cooler;59;40;ENE;13;67%;3%;2

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;55;44;A touch of rain;53;41;SSE;2;86%;67%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;58;49;Cool with some sun;65;46;SSE;6;55%;7%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Warm with some sun;74;43;Cloudy and cooler;52;34;WSW;11;55%;14%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly cloudy;77;66;A t-storm, warmer;85;72;ENE;5;67%;89%;5

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun, nice;74;57;Mostly sunny;76;60;S;6;63%;12%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;65;53;Showers around;65;50;SSW;7;68%;71%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine and warm;100;68;Warm with some sun;97;71;SE;5;23%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;75;Downpours;87;74;ESE;4;81%;89%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;79;68;Partly sunny;84;67;E;7;65%;44%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Downpours;92;75;Brief a.m. showers;90;75;SSW;5;75%;86%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun, nice;77;61;Partly sunny;70;54;SSE;13;67%;70%;4

Beijing, China;Sunshine;68;46;Plenty of sunshine;70;45;NNW;7;24%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warmer;78;56;Clouds and sun, nice;78;54;SE;9;46%;33%;4

Berlin, Germany;Warm with some sun;73;52;Cooler;60;38;NE;8;72%;20%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;63;49;A little p.m. rain;64;46;SE;5;78%;69%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;85;64;Mostly cloudy;84;59;WNW;9;59%;33%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;73;54;Showers and t-storms;69;56;NE;8;78%;84%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun, warm;73;50;Cooler;58;41;NE;7;70%;27%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Sunshine, pleasant;71;46;Mostly sunny, nice;73;46;E;6;61%;2%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, nice;74;51;Partly sunny;73;53;ENE;5;60%;70%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;69;57;Sunny and pleasant;74;62;NNE;8;66%;0%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;88;65;Showers and t-storms;89;64;NNW;5;39%;71%;13

Busan, South Korea;Rain and wind;76;59;Sunny and pleasant;76;54;NW;7;63%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Partial sunshine;91;71;Nice with some sun;89;70;N;8;41%;3%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;80;60;Sunny and very warm;83;60;SE;13;62%;0%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;67;A shower or t-storm;81;68;ENE;3;70%;80%;10

Chennai, India;A shower or two;88;77;A t-storm in spots;91;78;NE;10;69%;66%;8

Chicago, United States;Showers and t-storms;69;59;Showers and t-storms;66;62;NE;9;86%;82%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;77;A p.m. t-storm;86;76;WSW;7;78%;91%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;60;45;Clouds breaking;55;41;SSW;8;67%;30%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;88;81;Showers and t-storms;88;80;WSW;6;80%;71%;10

Dallas, United States;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;A shower or t-storm;86;73;SSE;9;74%;73%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;90;71;Showers and t-storms;87;70;SE;10;73%;63%;13

Delhi, India;Sunny and nice;93;72;Hazy sunshine;94;72;E;5;49%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Clearing and cooler;59;40;Cool with rain;57;41;N;7;82%;89%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny, nice;88;76;Hazy sun;93;75;E;4;61%;3%;7

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny, warm;98;71;Partly sunny, nice;93;70;SSE;7;49%;4%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;54;36;Mostly cloudy;57;53;SW;14;69%;44%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;83;50;Some sun, pleasant;75;49;NE;6;30%;70%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sunshine;76;68;Plenty of sunshine;81;66;WSW;6;63%;4%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;89;73;Mostly sunny;89;72;SE;4;56%;38%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;81;48;Mostly sunny;82;50;ESE;8;20%;26%;12

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;87;73;A t-storm in spots;83;73;E;8;80%;82%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;52;40;A little a.m. rain;45;30;NNW;8;83%;72%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Thunderstorms;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;N;5;84%;66%;5

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and nice;86;74;Sunshine and nice;87;75;E;7;57%;17%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partial sunshine;87;74;Partly sunny, humid;87;75;ENE;11;68%;44%;7

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny, nice;89;71;Partly sunny;89;70;SE;7;55%;33%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;90;66;Hazy sunshine;90;65;NNE;7;39%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Abundant sunshine;67;59;Sunshine and nice;73;58;NE;7;70%;0%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;95;76;Some sun, very warm;96;77;E;10;50%;25%;13

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;98;83;Sunny and very warm;97;83;N;8;54%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and warmer;81;51;Nice with sunshine;82;53;N;5;23%;2%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and warmer;84;46;Sunny and pleasant;79;47;NW;6;15%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;99;77;Hot with hazy sun;101;77;WNW;7;30%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;77;58;A t-storm in spots;79;56;S;6;63%;42%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;108;82;Mostly sunny, warm;105;79;NNE;9;18%;25%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Plenty of sunshine;65;45;Mostly sunny, nice;66;44;SSW;11;61%;1%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A heavy thunderstorm;84;75;Showers and t-storms;86;77;ESE;6;74%;77%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;86;73;Mostly sunny;88;73;W;6;69%;66%;9

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;95;76;Hazy and hot;97;75;ENE;5;53%;2%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mostly cloudy;92;74;A p.m. t-storm;91;74;WSW;4;73%;80%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;57;37;A t-storm in spots;56;33;W;8;60%;64%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;86;77;Showers and t-storms;87;78;WSW;7;77%;71%;11

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;68;61;Low clouds, then sun;68;61;SSW;6;77%;13%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;82;57;Sunny and pleasant;76;54;N;6;51%;0%;4

London, United Kingdom;Cooler with rain;55;41;Partly sunny;58;43;WSW;8;63%;5%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly cloudy;76;60;Drizzle possible;70;58;SSW;5;73%;39%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;84;74;Mostly sunny;84;74;SSW;7;73%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, warm;85;51;Cooler with sunshine;72;45;NE;5;37%;0%;4

Male, Maldives;Cloudy, p.m. showers;85;81;A p.m. shower or two;87;81;W;15;76%;85%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;96;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;78;SW;4;63%;79%;12

Manila, Philippines;High clouds;88;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;ESE;4;72%;63%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;50;High clouds;75;50;NE;7;48%;5%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;74;57;A p.m. t-storm;75;56;NE;4;56%;80%;10

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;88;80;A morning t-storm;87;80;E;12;67%;83%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Turning sunny;60;45;A little p.m. rain;65;38;WSW;9;73%;80%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;84;77;Mostly sunny;84;77;SSW;11;69%;27%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;67;51;Sunny and pleasant;73;59;NNE;8;64%;0%;8

Montreal, Canada;A little p.m. rain;55;44;Partly sunny;54;38;NNE;3;75%;7%;3

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy, not as cool;56;44;An afternoon shower;59;45;SW;10;63%;88%;1

Mumbai, India;Hot with some sun;97;82;Partly sunny and hot;98;83;N;7;56%;11%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;83;57;Showers and t-storms;81;57;NE;8;56%;66%;13

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;69;65;Humid and warmer;80;64;W;7;75%;66%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;89;64;Mostly sunny;87;64;NW;7;41%;2%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny, nice and warm;66;41;Mostly sunny;67;40;SSW;10;53%;25%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm in spots;86;69;A shower in the a.m.;80;61;N;7;67%;56%;5

Oslo, Norway;Turning cloudy;52;34;Partly sunny;50;42;SSW;5;67%;69%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Periods of rain;54;42;Clearing;55;39;ENE;7;82%;24%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Nice with some sun;84;78;Partly sunny;84;78;ESE;11;68%;15%;12

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, nice;85;76;Partly sunny;87;76;NNE;7;74%;44%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partial sunshine;92;75;Mostly sunny;93;76;ENE;7;68%;32%;11

Paris, France;A p.m. t-storm;73;54;Cooler, morning rain;62;46;NNE;9;75%;74%;1

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;72;56;Mostly sunny;75;56;ESE;10;59%;6%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;A t-storm in spots;89;76;SSW;4;72%;72%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, nice;88;72;Mostly sunny;90;72;SE;16;58%;5%;13

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Thunderstorms;87;74;Thunderstorms;88;72;ESE;5;70%;88%;3

Prague, Czech Republic;Nice with some sun;69;47;Mild with some sun;71;46;N;4;67%;44%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Warm with clearing;82;48;Mostly sunny, cooler;66;39;W;8;40%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Showers;67;56;Spotty showers;67;56;S;9;67%;98%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;82;63;Mostly sunny, nice;80;61;SSE;7;58%;6%;5

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;85;76;A shower in the a.m.;84;76;ESE;11;67%;84%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Heavy rain and snow;42;38;Mostly cloudy;43;37;ESE;8;78%;44%;1

Riga, Latvia;A passing shower;64;46;A little rain;58;39;N;6;81%;72%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A little rain;74;68;Showers;77;70;ENE;8;76%;91%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;97;73;Rather cloudy, warm;101;72;ESE;6;11%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Thunderstorms;71;60;Clouds and sunshine;74;57;E;5;77%;35%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Increasing clouds;55;44;Cloudy, p.m. rain;47;33;N;6;79%;97%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;70;60;Mostly sunny;77;60;N;9;43%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Warmer with some sun;76;60;Partly sunny;79;64;SSE;5;67%;44%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Heavy showers;84;77;Heavy showers;85;78;SE;10;80%;87%;3

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;73;65;Showers and t-storms;70;64;SSW;3;100%;95%;3

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;83;49;Sunshine, pleasant;79;49;NE;8;20%;3%;11

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;80;50;Partly sunny;72;49;SW;5;45%;39%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Thunderstorms;81;72;Thunderstorms;80;73;N;5;87%;88%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;77;47;Sunny and pleasant;77;48;ENE;4;47%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;60;48;An afternoon shower;57;52;SE;5;76%;78%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Rain;77;53;Clouds and sun;68;47;NW;5;52%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Nice with some sun;79;64;Partly sunny;79;66;ENE;9;55%;5%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;89;80;A t-storm in spots;89;79;ENE;5;73%;81%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and pleasant;70;42;Mostly sunny, nice;72;46;SE;6;57%;11%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;86;77;Spotty showers;86;78;ESE;13;76%;78%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;53;41;Mostly cloudy;49;34;SSW;7;77%;44%;2

Sydney, Australia;A couple of showers;66;59;Breezy with rain;64;60;SW;20;81%;92%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Low clouds;86;74;A p.m. t-storm;80;74;E;9;77%;82%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and drizzle;52;44;A.M. rain, clearing;47;36;NNW;9;78%;77%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;85;51;A little p.m. rain;57;45;NW;10;73%;91%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;66;48;Low clouds;59;51;S;7;58%;30%;1

Tehran, Iran;A t-shower in spots;77;56;Cooler;67;55;S;3;50%;66%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partial sunshine;86;71;Nice with some sun;85;72;N;7;53%;28%;5

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;87;63;Showers and t-storms;80;58;ENE;4;60%;70%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Humid and warmer;83;75;Mostly sunny, humid;88;69;E;8;61%;16%;5

Toronto, Canada;Rain and a t-storm;69;53;Cloudy and cooler;59;51;E;10;87%;44%;1

Tripoli, Libya;A p.m. t-storm;84;71;Periods of sun, nice;82;70;SE;5;66%;0%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;82;62;Sunny and pleasant;82;62;S;5;62%;2%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly cloudy, cold;37;26;A few flurries;35;21;NW;12;66%;80%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Mainly cloudy;60;45;Rain and drizzle;54;48;E;3;72%;91%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, warm;75;55;Showers and t-storms;69;56;NW;5;77%;85%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and less humid;86;70;Partly sunny;90;71;NNW;4;59%;15%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Nice with sunshine;64;44;A little p.m. rain;63;35;NW;9;81%;80%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny and mild;69;50;A shower in the a.m.;67;41;N;6;73%;56%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;59;54;Partly sunny;58;47;ESE;16;74%;5%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Spotty showers;94;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;S;5;78%;80%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;68;43;Mostly sunny;69;42;NE;3;44%;9%;4

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather