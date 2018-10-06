SINGAPORE (AP) — Lin Yuxin of China beat the weather and broke the course record for an 8-under 62 to take a one-shot lead Saturday in the Asia-Pacific Amateur.

Lin is trying to join Japanese great Hideki Matsuyama as the only back-to-back winners of the Asia-Pacific Amateur in its 10-year history. Also at stake is a spot in the Masters and British Open next year.

Lin, who turns 18 next week, was at 10-under 200 at the New Tanjong course at Sentosa Golf Club.

Lloyd Jefferson Go of the Philippines had a 69 and was one shot behind. A Filipino golfer has never finished better than fifth in this tournament. Ten players were within three shots of the lead.

Lin started the third round six shots behind Go and Jin Cheng of China. He ran off seven birdies in 10 holes, was slowed by a bogey on No. 12, and answered with birdies on the 14th and 16th. He finished right before storms moved into the area, causing a two-hour delay.

"I have been stroking the ball really well all week," Lin said. "I was just waiting for the putts to drop."

Lin won the Asia-Pacific Amateur last year by shooting 65 in the final round at Royal Wellington Golf Club.

