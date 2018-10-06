Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the largest contract chipmaker in the world, has teamed up with several foreign tech giants to set up a cloud technology-based alliance.

TSMC unveiled its fifth Open Innovation Platform alliance, the OIP Cloud Alliance, on Wednesday, saying the inaugural members of the alliance -- Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cadence, Microsoft Azure, and Synopsys -- are working with TSMC to certify that the capabilities of traditional microchip design automation service flows can be utilized through the cloud.

TSMC's Open Innovation Platform consists of five alliances: the EDA (electronic design automation) Alliance, IP (intellectual property) Alliance, Design Center Alliance, Value Chain Aggregator Alliance, and the latest, the Cloud Alliance.

"TSMC is excited to not only adopt the Cloud ourselves for our design enablement in TSMC advanced technologies, but also jointly implement OIP Virtual Design Environment (OIP VDE), through our collaboration with Cloud Alliance members Amazon Web Services, Cadence, Microsoft Azure, and Synopsys, lowering entry barriers of Cloud adoption for our common customers," Cliff Hou (???), vice president of Technology Development at TSMC, said in a statement.

"This work with our partners further enhances customer productivity by leveraging the flexibility and power of the Cloud, with the traditional Alliance certification that capabilities have been tested with real-world examples," Hou said.

According to TSMC, semiconductor customers will be able to securely design in the cloud by taking advantage of its OIP VDE design infrastructures and the flexibility of cloud infrastructures.

TSMC said both Cadence and Synopsys will storefront their capabilities hosted on both AWS and Microsoft Azure cloud infrastructure.

"Our collaboration with TSMC will help usher in modern silicon development that leverages the capabilities of the Azure cloud platform," Kushagra Vaid, general manager and distinguished engineer of Microsoft's Azure Hardware Infrastructure, said in the statement. (By Chang Chien-chung and Frances Huang)