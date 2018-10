RAJKOT, India (AP) — India defeated West Indies on day three of the first cricket test by an innings and 272 runs on Saturday at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium:

India 649-9 dec. (Virat Kohli 139, Prithvi Shaw 134, Ravindra Jadeja 100 not out) def. West Indies 181 (Roston Chase 53; Ravichandran Ashwin 4-37) and 196 (Kieran Powell 83; Kuldeep Yadav 5-57) by an innings and 272 runs.