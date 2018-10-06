Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying beat Soniia Cheah from Malaysia 21-16, 21-19 in the women's singles semifinals at the Yonex Chinese Taipei Open 2018 on Saturday, remaining in contention to claim her third Chinese Taipei title.

Although the world No. 1 made several mistakes during the match, she overcame Cheah, who was seeded seventh at the Open, in 37 minutes.

Tai said after her victory that she felt she was doing OK but "needed encouragement from the crowd" when things did not go well.

Tai will face world No. 3 Line Hoejmark Kjaersfeldt from Denmark in Sunday's final.

In mixed doubles, Taiwan's Yang Po-hsuan and Wu Ti-jung came back against the Malaysian duo of Chen Tang Jie and Peck Yen Wei 12-21, 21-18, 21-12 to give themselves a chance at becoming the first Taiwanese pair to win the tournament's mixed doubles title.

Yang praised his opponents for playing well and being hard to defend, but said he tried to keep calm after dropping the first game.

"We lost the first game but we didn't worry about it. (We) just relaxed and kept playing," he said.

Yang and Wu will face Alfian Eko Prasetya and Marsheilla Gischa Islami from Indonesia in the final Sunday.

In men's singles, Taiwanese Chou Tien-chen, ranked fourth in the world, was upset by world No. 60 Lee Zii-jia of Malaysia 21-17, 14-21, 22-24 in their semifinal match, costing him the chance to vie for his third consecutive Chinese Taipei Open title. (By Huang Chiao-wen and Lee Hsin-Yin)