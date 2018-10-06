Hundreds attend animal rights march in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On the afternoon of Oct. 6, hundreds of people concerned for animal welfare met in Ximending, Taipei City (西門町, 臺北市) to march in support of animal rights worldwide, and to listen to music and speeches.

The march was held in good spirit, attended by people of all ages, and saw participation by ten animal rights groups.

The march marked the second annual Taiwan Animal Rights March (台灣動物權遊行), with last year’s event drawing around 150 participants in wet weather.

An additional march was held in Kaohsiung City (高雄市) today, and the events are timed to coordinate with National Animals Rights Day, as marked in the U.S. by conservation group Our Planet, reported Taiwan News.

The event began at 1.30 p.m. at Nishi Honganji Relics (西本願寺廣場), where music was played, NGOs and activists engaged with the public, and a charity sale was held. The march began at 3.00 p.m., with participants walking north along Zhonghua Road (中華路) and through Ximending shopping district, before returning to Nishi Honganji Relics. The march is expected to disperse around 6.00 p.m.



(Image from 關懷生命協會's Facebook)

According to live videos posted by Animal Liberation Hong Kong, the march was well attended and orderly. Ordinary police were in attendance, helping to control traffic and channel the marchers along their route.

Some demonstrated dressed in animal costumes, with chickens, cows, and pigs being prominent. Others held signs and waved banners.



(Image from 關懷生命協會's Facebook)

On Oct. 5, spokeswoman for the march Hung Fu-wei (洪芙瑋) told CNA that the event was organized to promote animal welfare, and to advocate for the notion that all animals have the right to live free from harm.

Hung said the march has increased public interest in its second year, and in the context of increasing popularity of plant-based diets, the government will face increasing pressure to legislate improved animal protection laws.



(Image from 關懷生命協會's Facebook)



(Image from 關懷生命協會's Facebook)