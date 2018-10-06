SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police in Indian-controlled Kashmir say 15 people were killed and at least 17 others were injured after an overcrowded minibus fell into a deep gorge along a mountainous road.

Police say the 22-seat minibus was carrying at least 32 passengers when it plunged off a Himalayan mountain road near southern Ramban town on Saturday.

Police officer Anita Sharma says the vehicle fell into a deep gorge when the driver apparently lost control due to mechanical failure.

The injured were hospitalized, including five in critical condition.

India has the world's deadliest roads, with more than 110,000 people killed annually. Most crashes are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.