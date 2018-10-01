TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Police arrested a man who falsely claimed online that armed military with guns at the ready had accompanied President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on a tour of flood-ravaged areas in Southern Taiwan last August.

The suspect had posted two Line messages on his Facebook page on August 26 which quoted the driver of a military armored vehicle saying the soldiers accompanying Tsai had their weapons loaded and ready.

The Presidential Office and the Ministry of National Defense denied the accusation and said the incident damaged the government’s reputation. As a result, the military took the case to the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB), the Central News Agency reported.

The CIB said Saturday the investigation had taken them to a 35-year-old fish farmer in Kaohsiung City’s Linyuan District surnamed Na (那).

The man often posted political comments online, and had recently formed a Facebook group critical of government policies, the CIB said.

Na originally said he had only reposted comments received from another person, but when investigators searched his home Friday, they found evidence on his phone that he was the author, CNA reported.

The suspect was detained and would be the target of charges related to forgery and defamation, the report added. A maximum prison sentence of five years could await him.