Southeast Asian cultures celebrated at National Taiwan Museum

Southeast Asian batik and textiles celebrated during two-day event at National Taiwan Museum featuring bazaars, textiles, and traditional dances

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/06 15:36
"The Beauty of Southeast Asian Textile and Batik" flyer (Image from National Taiwan Museum)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As part of the Cultural Taiwan Forum 2018, “The Beauty of Southeast Asian Textile and Batik” event is being held on Oct. 6-7 at the National Taiwan Museum in Taipei.

The event celebrates Southeast Asian cultures and history through workshops, exhibitions, a competition, and a fashion show.

Craft demonstrations including traditional batik textile dyeing techniques will feature prominently in both demonstrations and activities.

On Oct. 6, the “Southeast Asian Textile and Batik Forum” was held, including a workshop, batik exhibition, and batik dress up.

The workshop theme was “from tradition to modern: the culture with indigenous and colonial influences” and featured two Filipino artists.

After the workshop, a batik exhibition and dress up was held. The dress up allowed participants to try on batik-styled clothes and to take photographs, to form a stronger understanding of the textile. 

On Oct. 7, the “Batik and Tenun Festival” will take place, also at the National Taiwan Museum.

The festival will include a batik work shop, fashion show, and dress up, as well as bazaar and traditional Indonesian dances.

Advanced tickets are not required for the batik workshop, with the public able to buy a ticket at the door.

The event is supported by Taiwan’s Ministry of Culture, and organized by the Cultural Taiwan Foundation, National Taiwan Museum, and Indonesian Diaspora Network in Taiwan.


