India vs West Indies 1st Test Scoreboard

RAJKOT, India (AP) — Scoreboard after the West Indies first innings on the third day of the first test against India at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium:
|India, 1st innings: 649-9 decl.
|West Indies, 1st innings
|(Overnight 94-6)
Kraigg Brathwaite b Shami 2
Kieran Powell lbw b Shami 1
Shai Hope b Ashwin 10
Shimron Hetmyer run out Jadeja 10
Sunil Ambris c Rahane b Jadeja 12
Roston Chase b Ashwin 53
Shane Dowrich b Kuldeep Yadav 10
Keemo Paul c Pujara b Umesh Yadav 47
Devendra Bishoo not out 17
Sherman Lewis b Ashwin 0
Shannon Gabriel st Pant b Ashwin 1
Extras: (16b, 2lb) 18
Total: (all out) 181
Overs: 48.
Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-7, 3-21, 4-32, 5-49, 6-74, 7-147, 8-159, 9-159, 10-181.
Bowling: Mohammed Shami 9-2-22-2, Umesh Yadav 11-3-20-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 11-2-37-4, Ravindra Jadeja 7-1-22-1, Kuldeep Yadav 10-1-62-1.
Toss: India.
Umpires: Ian Gould and Nigel Llong, England.
Third Umpire: Bruce Oxenford, Australia; Match Referee: Chris Broad, England.