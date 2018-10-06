India vs West Indies 1st Test Scoreboard

RAJKOT, India (AP) — Scoreboard after the West Indies first innings on the third day of the first test against India at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium:

India, 1st innings: 649-9 decl. West Indies, 1st innings (Overnight 94-6)

Kraigg Brathwaite b Shami 2

Kieran Powell lbw b Shami 1

Shai Hope b Ashwin 10

Shimron Hetmyer run out Jadeja 10

Sunil Ambris c Rahane b Jadeja 12

Roston Chase b Ashwin 53

Shane Dowrich b Kuldeep Yadav 10

Keemo Paul c Pujara b Umesh Yadav 47

Devendra Bishoo not out 17

Sherman Lewis b Ashwin 0

Shannon Gabriel st Pant b Ashwin 1

Extras: (16b, 2lb) 18

Total: (all out) 181

Overs: 48.

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-7, 3-21, 4-32, 5-49, 6-74, 7-147, 8-159, 9-159, 10-181.

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 9-2-22-2, Umesh Yadav 11-3-20-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 11-2-37-4, Ravindra Jadeja 7-1-22-1, Kuldeep Yadav 10-1-62-1.

Toss: India.

Umpires: Ian Gould and Nigel Llong, England.

Third Umpire: Bruce Oxenford, Australia; Match Referee: Chris Broad, England.