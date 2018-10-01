  1. Home
  2. Economy

Taiwan Transportation Minister asks for Taoyuan Airport Terminal 3 redesign

Complicated ceiling design could hamper maintenance

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/06 14:16
The design of Taoyuan Airport's Terminal 3 needs to be simplified, says the Ministry of Transportation.

The design of Taoyuan Airport's Terminal 3 needs to be simplified, says the Ministry of Transportation. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Transportation Minister Wu Hong-mo (吳宏謀) confirmed Saturday that he had ordered a redesign of Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport’s Terminal 3 due to fears of escalating construction and maintenance costs.

The focus of the problem was a plan for 130,000 aluminum tubes in the shape of flowers suspended from the ceiling of the terminal’s departure hall, the Central News Agency reported.

The Taoyuan International Airport Corporation (TIAC) had budgeted NT$39.6 billion (US$1.28 billion) for the main engineering project, but without a simplification of the design, spending might exceed NT$44 billion, reports said.

Wu told CNA that the most important element of the new terminal would be its usefulness and practicality, not the nature of its decoration. The minister also reminded the public that, while general work already started last year, tenders for work on the terminal’s main engineering part had failed to attract a winning bid twice in a row.

TIAC officials said the nature of the design would make maintenance quite troublesome, because each of the tubes would have to be taken down separately if a problem arose. The process would be both difficult and time-consuming, making repairs last longer than necessary, CNA reported.

TIAC said it had already asked the designers, Great Britain’s Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners and Taiwan’s CECI Engineering Consultants, Inc., to alter their plans for the ceiling, but discussions were still in progress.

The original completion date for the terminal has already been postponed from 2020 to 2022, but it was not immediately clear whether the design problem would necessitate another delay.
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport
Terminal 3
Ministry of Transportation
design

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Miniwiz nominated for UK design award for recycled plastic tiles
Taiwan’s Miniwiz nominated for UK design award for recycled plastic tiles
2018/10/05 15:21
Taiwan amends freeport tax breaks to encourage investors
Taiwan amends freeport tax breaks to encourage investors
2018/10/04 16:37
EVA Air passenger dies after emergency landing in south Taiwan
EVA Air passenger dies after emergency landing in south Taiwan
2018/10/03 14:34
53 Taiwanese designs make it to finals of 2018 Golden Pin Awards   
53 Taiwanese designs make it to finals of 2018 Golden Pin Awards   
2018/09/28 17:53
Taiwanese company wins gold at 2018 Green World Awards
Taiwanese company wins gold at 2018 Green World Awards
2018/09/18 17:48