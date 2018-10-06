All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 Boston 2 1 1 0 2 4 7 Detroit 1 0 0 1 1 2 3 Ottawa 1 0 0 1 1 3 4 Montreal 1 0 0 1 1 2 3 Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Buffalo 1 0 1 0 0 0 4 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 2 1 0 1 3 13 7 Carolina 2 1 0 1 3 4 3 Philadelphia 1 1 0 0 2 5 2 Pittsburgh 1 1 0 0 2 7 6 N.Y. Islanders 1 1 0 0 2 2 1 Columbus 2 1 1 0 2 4 5 New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N.Y. Rangers 1 0 1 0 0 2 3 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 1 1 0 0 2 3 0 Nashville 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 Chicago 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 Winnipeg 1 1 0 0 2 5 1 Colorado 1 1 0 0 2 4 1 Minnesota 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 St. Louis 1 0 1 0 0 1 5 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Anaheim 1 1 0 0 2 5 2 Vancouver 1 1 0 0 2 5 2 San Jose 2 1 1 0 2 5 7 Los Angeles 1 0 0 1 1 2 3 Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arizona 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 Vegas 1 0 1 0 0 2 5 Calgary 1 0 1 0 0 2 5

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 7, Washington 6, OT

Boston 4, Buffalo 0

N.Y. Islanders 2, Carolina 1, OT

Columbus 3, Detroit 2, OT

Nashville 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Chicago 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Winnipeg 5, St. Louis 1

Dallas 3, Arizona 0

Colorado 4, Minnesota 1

Philadelphia 5, Vegas 2

Friday's Games

Carolina 3, Columbus 1

San Jose 3, Los Angeles 2, OT

Saturday's Games

Edmonton vs. New Jersey at Goteborg, SWE, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 1 p.m.

Vegas at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.