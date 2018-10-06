|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Boston
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|Detroit
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Ottawa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Montreal
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|13
|7
|Carolina
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|3
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|6
|N.Y. Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Columbus
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|New Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Y. Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Nashville
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Chicago
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Winnipeg
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Colorado
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|St. Louis
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Anaheim
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Vancouver
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|San Jose
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|7
|Los Angeles
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Edmonton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Vegas
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Calgary
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh 7, Washington 6, OT
Boston 4, Buffalo 0
N.Y. Islanders 2, Carolina 1, OT
Columbus 3, Detroit 2, OT
Nashville 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Chicago 4, Ottawa 3, OT
Winnipeg 5, St. Louis 1
Dallas 3, Arizona 0
Colorado 4, Minnesota 1
Philadelphia 5, Vegas 2
|Friday's Games
Carolina 3, Columbus 1
San Jose 3, Los Angeles 2, OT
|Saturday's Games
Edmonton vs. New Jersey at Goteborg, SWE, 1 p.m.
Winnipeg at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.
Ottawa at Boston, 1 p.m.
Vegas at Buffalo, 3 p.m.
Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.