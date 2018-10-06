Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, is followed by members of the media as she walks to the Capitol before a vote to advance Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., right, and Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., left, walk together after viewing the FBI supplemental background report on Supreme Cour
Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, speaks with reporters just after a deeply divided Senate pushed Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination p
Protesters rally in Time Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to
Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, gets in an elevator to depart after speaking on the Senate floor, on Capitol Hill, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 in Washington abo
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, speaks to reporters as he leaves the chamber following a procedural vote to advance the co
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (AP Pho
In this Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 photo, hundreds march in a protest, organized by Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, through downtown Seattle opposi
WASHINGTON (AP) — Brett Kavanaugh seems assured of surviving a Supreme Court nomination fight for the ages after two wavering senators said they'd back him.
The announcements by Republican Susan Collins of Maine and Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia came after weeks of shocking accusations, hardball politics and rowdy Capitol protests.
Their support makes Saturday's vote to confirm Kavanaugh a formality. It is an anticlimactic finale to a battle that riveted the nation for nearly a month.
Republicans control the Senate by a 51-49 margin, and Saturday's roll call seems destined to be nearly party-line, with just a single defector from each side.
The vote caps a contest fought against the backdrop of the #MeToo movement and President Donald Trump's unyielding support of his Supreme Court nominee.