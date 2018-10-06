Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Cleveland 000 002 000—2 3 0 Houston 000 220 21x—7 12 0

Kluber, Cimber (5), Allen (6), Bauer (7), Otero (8) and Gomes; Verlander, Pressly (6), McCullers (8), Osuna (9) and Maldonado. W_Verlander 1-0. L_Kluber 0-1. HRs_Houston, Altuve (13), Maldonado (4), Bregman (31), Springer (22).

___

New York 000 002 101—4 10 0 Boston 302 000 00x—5 8 0

Happ, Green (3), Lynn (5), Britton (7), Robertson (8) and Sanchez; Sale, Brasier (6), Workman (6), Barnes (7), Porcello (8), Kimbrel (8) and Leon. W_Sale 1-0. L_Happ 0-1. Sv_Kimbrel (1). HRs_New York, Judge (27). Boston, Martinez (43).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Colorado 000 000 000—0 6 0 Milwaukee 000 100 03x—4 9 1

Anderson, Oberg (7), Musgrave (8), Oh (8), Rusin (8) and Iannetta; Chacin, Knebel (6), Soria (7), Hader (7), Jeffress (8) and Kratz. W_Chacin 1-0. L_Anderson 0-1. Sv_Jeffress (1).