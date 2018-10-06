Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|000
|002
|000—2
|3
|0
|Houston
|000
|220
|21x—7
|12
|0
Kluber, Cimber (5), Allen (6), Bauer (7), Otero (8) and Gomes; Verlander, Pressly (6), McCullers (8), Osuna (9) and Maldonado. W_Verlander 1-0. L_Kluber 0-1. HRs_Houston, Altuve (13), Maldonado (4), Bregman (31), Springer (22).
___
|New York
|000
|002
|101—4
|10
|0
|Boston
|302
|000
|00x—5
|8
|0
Happ, Green (3), Lynn (5), Britton (7), Robertson (8) and Sanchez; Sale, Brasier (6), Workman (6), Barnes (7), Porcello (8), Kimbrel (8) and Leon. W_Sale 1-0. L_Happ 0-1. Sv_Kimbrel (1). HRs_New York, Judge (27). Boston, Martinez (43).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|100
|03x—4
|9
|1
Anderson, Oberg (7), Musgrave (8), Oh (8), Rusin (8) and Iannetta; Chacin, Knebel (6), Soria (7), Hader (7), Jeffress (8) and Kratz. W_Chacin 1-0. L_Anderson 0-1. Sv_Jeffress (1).