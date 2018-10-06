  1. Home
Taiwanese climber dies from altitude sickness after Everest trek

By Scott Morgan,Associated Press
2018/10/06 11:05
Everest Base Camp (Image from Flickr user: ilker)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Taiwanese man died from altitude sickness after an Everest Base Camp tour, local media reported on Oct. 5.

Nepalese police said that the Taiwanese man named Chang Chenari was found dead in his hotel in Khumbhu Pasang Lhamu Rural Municipality-4 on Oct. 4, reported the Himalayan Times.

Chang’s body will be sent to the capital Kathmandu to determine cause of death as part of the legal process, Deputy Superintendent Udaya Prasad Kattel told Himalayan Times.

Chang was aged in the mid-40s, and arrived in Nepal on Sept. 29, the report said.
