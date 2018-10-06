TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Taiwanese man died from altitude sickness after an Everest Base Camp tour, local media reported on Oct. 5.

Nepalese police said that the Taiwanese man named Chang Chenari was found dead in his hotel in Khumbhu Pasang Lhamu Rural Municipality-4 on Oct. 4, reported the Himalayan Times.

Chang’s body will be sent to the capital Kathmandu to determine cause of death as part of the legal process, Deputy Superintendent Udaya Prasad Kattel told Himalayan Times.

Chang was aged in the mid-40s, and arrived in Nepal on Sept. 29, the report said.