Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|000
|002
|000—2
|3
|0
|Houston
|000
|220
|21x—7
|12
|0
Kluber, Cimber (5), Allen (6), Bauer (7), Otero (8) and Gomes; Verlander, Pressly (6), McCullers (8), Osuna (9) and Maldonado. W_Verlander 1-0. L_Kluber 0-1. HRs_Houston, Altuve (13), Maldonado (4), Bregman (31), Springer (22).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|100
|03x—4
|9
|1
Anderson, Oberg (7), Musgrave (8), Oh (8), Rusin (8) and Iannetta; Chacin, Knebel (6), Soria (7), Hader (7), Jeffress (8) and Kratz. W_Chacin 1-0. L_Anderson 0-1. Sv_Jeffress (1).