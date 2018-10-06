Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Cleveland 000 002 000—2 3 0 Houston 000 220 21x—7 12 0

Kluber, Cimber (5), Allen (6), Bauer (7), Otero (8) and Gomes; Verlander, Pressly (6), McCullers (8), Osuna (9) and Maldonado. W_Verlander 1-0. L_Kluber 0-1. HRs_Houston, Altuve (13), Maldonado (4), Bregman (31), Springer (22).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Colorado 000 000 000—0 6 0 Milwaukee 000 100 03x—4 9 1

Anderson, Oberg (7), Musgrave (8), Oh (8), Rusin (8) and Iannetta; Chacin, Knebel (6), Soria (7), Hader (7), Jeffress (8) and Kratz. W_Chacin 1-0. L_Anderson 0-1. Sv_Jeffress (1).