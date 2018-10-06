RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California judge has denied a request by a woman charged with the torture and abuse of most of her 13 children to be considered for a mental health diversion program.

The Riverside County District Attorney's office said Friday that Louise Turpin's attorney made the request, arguing his client had been diagnosed with histrionic personality disorder.

The office says the judge denied the request, finding Turpin "posed an unreasonable risk to the public."

Turpin and her husband are charged with the longtime abuse and torture of 12 of their 13 children. They were arrested in January when their daughter escaped from the family's Perris, California, home and called 911.

A diversion program lets defendants seek mental health services and could lead to the dismissal of criminal charges.