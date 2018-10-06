Toulouse held by Nice to 1-1 in French league

TOULOUSE, France (AP) — Toulouse's winless streak reached five matches after drawing with Nice 1-1 at home in the French league on Friday.

Bassem Srarfi opened the scoring for Nice in the first half and Matthieu Dossevi equalized for the hosts in the second.

Toulouse has four draws and a loss in its last five games. It stayed seventh in the standings.

Nice moved to 10th place. It lost to leader Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 in the previous round, but had won three of its four matches before that.

PSG hosts fifth-place Lyon on Sunday.

