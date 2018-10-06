BREMEN, Germany (AP) — Two days after his 40th birthday, Claudio Pizarro came off the bench to set up Werder Bremen's insurance goal in a 2-0 win over Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Pizarro played the ball in for fellow substitute Johannes Eggestein to score with four minutes remaining.

The win ensured coach Florian Kohfeldt stayed unbeaten in 16 games at Weser-Stadion in Bremen, and it lifted his side level with Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga before the rest of the seventh round.

Wolfsburg made the better start before the home side improved. Davy Klaassen got Bremen's opener 10 minutes before the break after Theodor Gebre Selassie played a one-two with Maximilian Eggestein - Johannes Eggestein's brother - before sending in the cross.

Wolfsburg sent on forward Daniel Ginczek in a bid for the equalizer but it was the home side's substitutes who proved decisive.

