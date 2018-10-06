DOVER, Del. (AP) — Rain washed out NASCAR Cup qualifying Friday at Dover International Speedway.

Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick, who each have seven wins, will start 1-2 on Sunday to kick off the round-of-12 playoff race on the mile concrete track. The field was set on points, giving the top dozen spots to the 12 playoff drivers.

Sports betting is legal in Delaware, and fans can now place bets on the race winner and other prop bets at Dover International Speedway. Busch and Harvick both have 3-1 odds to win Sunday's race.

Busch said the pole is about six to eight spots higher than he thought he might have qualified in the No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Dover starts the next three-race playoff round that includes Talladega and Kansas, with eight drivers advancing.

