PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The family of the late NFL star Junior Seau has settled its wrongful death lawsuit against the NFL over the popular San Diego linebacker's 2012 suicide.

The confidential settlement comes after the family opted out of the NFL concussion settlement covering more than 20,000 retired players. That plan pays up to $4 million to families of men like Seau, who were found after their deaths to have the brain deterioration known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE.

Family lawyer Steven Strauss says the youngest of Seau's four children recently turned 18. He says he's glad the case has been resolved so they can move on with their lives. Seau was 42 when he died six years ago.

The court-approved settlement has approved more than $500 million in awards and paid out about $330 million to date. They include awards for 66 CTE claims.

