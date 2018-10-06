  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2018/10/06 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Oct 277.15 277.15 274.55 275.10 Down 1.40
Nov 276.70 277.80 274.65 275.60 Down 1.50
Dec 278.95 279.45 274.55 276.30 Down 1.45
Jan 279.85 279.85 277.00 277.30 Down 1.40
Feb 278.25 278.25 278.10 278.10 Down 1.45
Mar 281.10 281.55 276.90 278.55 Down 1.40
Apr 279.40 279.40 279.20 279.30 Down 1.35
May 282.40 282.45 278.70 279.75 Down 1.20
Jun 280.45 Down 1.15
Jul 279.45 283.15 279.45 280.75 Down 1.10
Aug 281.30 Down .95
Sep 279.70 282.85 279.70 281.55 Down .95
Oct 282.05 Down .90
Nov 282.55 282.55 282.30 282.30 Down .90
Dec 281.05 284.00 281.05 282.35 Down .85
Jan 282.85 Down .85
Feb 283.05 Down .85
Mar 280.95 283.05 280.95 283.05 Down .80
Apr 283.55 Down .80
May 283.65 Down .80
Jun 284.00 Down .80
Jul 284.05 Down .80
Aug 284.25 Down .80
Sep 284.50 Down .85
Dec 285.10 Down .85
Mar 285.15 Down .85
May 285.20 Down .85
Jul 285.25 Down .85
Sep 285.30 Down .85
Dec 285.35 Down .85
Mar 285.40 Down .85
May 285.45 Down .85
Jul 285.50 Down .85
Sep 285.55 Down .85
Dec 285.60 Down .85
Mar 285.65 Down .85
May 285.70 Down .85
Jul 285.75 Down .85
Sep 285.80 Down .85