New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Oct
|277.15
|277.15
|274.55
|275.10 Down 1.40
|Nov
|276.70
|277.80
|274.65
|275.60 Down 1.50
|Dec
|278.95
|279.45
|274.55
|276.30 Down 1.45
|Jan
|279.85
|279.85
|277.00
|277.30 Down 1.40
|Feb
|278.25
|278.25
|278.10
|278.10 Down 1.45
|Mar
|281.10
|281.55
|276.90
|278.55 Down 1.40
|Apr
|279.40
|279.40
|279.20
|279.30 Down 1.35
|May
|282.40
|282.45
|278.70
|279.75 Down 1.20
|Jun
|280.45 Down 1.15
|Jul
|279.45
|283.15
|279.45
|280.75 Down 1.10
|Aug
|281.30
|Down .95
|Sep
|279.70
|282.85
|279.70
|281.55
|Down .95
|Oct
|282.05
|Down .90
|Nov
|282.55
|282.55
|282.30
|282.30
|Down .90
|Dec
|281.05
|284.00
|281.05
|282.35
|Down .85
|Jan
|282.85
|Down .85
|Feb
|283.05
|Down .85
|Mar
|280.95
|283.05
|280.95
|283.05
|Down .80
|Apr
|283.55
|Down .80
|May
|283.65
|Down .80
|Jun
|284.00
|Down .80
|Jul
|284.05
|Down .80
|Aug
|284.25
|Down .80
|Sep
|284.50
|Down .85
|Dec
|285.10
|Down .85
|Mar
|285.15
|Down .85
|May
|285.20
|Down .85
|Jul
|285.25
|Down .85
|Sep
|285.30
|Down .85
|Dec
|285.35
|Down .85
|Mar
|285.40
|Down .85
|May
|285.45
|Down .85
|Jul
|285.50
|Down .85
|Sep
|285.55
|Down .85
|Dec
|285.60
|Down .85
|Mar
|285.65
|Down .85
|May
|285.70
|Down .85
|Jul
|285.75
|Down .85
|Sep
|285.80
|Down .85