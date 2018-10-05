WASHINGTON (AP) — Professional services led the way in hiring gains in September, adding 54,000 jobs in a wide-ranging category that includes management consultants, administrative support and computer systems designers. That sector has contributed more than a half-million jobs over the past year.

Construction, manufacturing, health care also posted solid gains. Transportation and warehousing added nearly 24,000 jobs, led by couriers, messengers and warehousing staff.

Retail and restaurants shed jobs in September, although the weakness stemmed in part from the temporary impact of Hurricane Florence.

Overall, U.S. employers added 134,000 jobs in September. The unemployment fell to 3.7 percent, the lowest level since 1969, the Labor Department said Friday.