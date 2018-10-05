BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Secret Service agent who famously used his body to shield first lady Jacqueline Kennedy the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated will receive the highest honor bestowed by his home state of North Dakota.

Gov. Doug Burgum announced Friday that former agent Clint Hill will receive the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award during a future ceremony at the state Capitol.

Hill was in the Dallas motorcade as a member of the first lady's detail Nov. 22, 1963, when President Kennedy was shot and killed. He leaped onto the back of the presidential limousine to shield the Kennedys from any additional shots. The Treasury Department, which oversaw the Secret Service until 2003, honored him with its highest award for bravery a month after the attack.

Hill says growing up in North Dakota instilled in him the values of hard work, dedication and integrity, and he's honored to be recognized by his home state.