BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The World Anti-Doping Agency says it has registered 400 cases after a flood of information from new whistleblowers.

The head of WADA's investigations unit, Guenter Younger, says the agency has been approached by numerous whistleblowers in the wake of Russian doping scandals, which were sparked by insiders revealing widespread doping and cover-ups.

Younger says he was "overwhelmed" with information after WADA opened a whistleblower hotline in March 2017.

He says "I thought perhaps a few, but we have so many. We have 400 cases registered."

Younger says the whistleblowers include "many" Russians, adding "it was the Russians that took their system down and we as well need to acknowledge that and help them as well, that they can come back as clean athletes."

___

