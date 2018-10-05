  1. Home
National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/05 22:08
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 1 1 0 0 2 3 2
Boston 2 1 1 0 2 4 7
Montreal 1 0 0 1 1 2 3
Ottawa 1 0 0 1 1 3 4
Detroit 1 0 0 1 1 2 3
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Buffalo 1 0 1 0 0 0 4
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 2 1 0 1 3 13 7
Philadelphia 1 1 0 0 2 5 2
N.Y. Islanders 1 1 0 0 2 2 1
Pittsburgh 1 1 0 0 2 7 6
Columbus 1 1 0 0 2 3 2
Carolina 1 0 0 1 1 1 2
New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N.Y. Rangers 1 0 1 0 0 2 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 1 1 0 0 2 3 0
Colorado 1 1 0 0 2 4 1
Chicago 1 1 0 0 2 4 3
Nashville 1 1 0 0 2 3 2
Winnipeg 1 1 0 0 2 5 1
St. Louis 1 0 1 0 0 1 5
Minnesota 1 0 1 0 0 1 4
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 1 1 0 0 2 5 2
Anaheim 1 1 0 0 2 5 2
Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Calgary 1 0 1 0 0 2 5
San Jose 1 0 1 0 0 2 5
Arizona 1 0 1 0 0 0 3
Vegas 1 0 1 0 0 2 5

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 7, Washington 6, OT

Boston 4, Buffalo 0

N.Y. Islanders 2, Carolina 1, OT

Columbus 3, Detroit 2, OT

Nashville 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Chicago 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Winnipeg 5, St. Louis 1

Dallas 3, Arizona 0

Colorado 4, Minnesota 1

Philadelphia 5, Vegas 2

Friday's Games

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Edmonton vs. New Jersey at Goteborg, SWE, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 1 p.m.

Vegas at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.