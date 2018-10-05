|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|7
|6
|1
|0
|21
|3
|19
|Liverpool
|7
|6
|1
|0
|15
|3
|19
|Chelsea
|7
|5
|2
|0
|15
|5
|17
|Tottenham
|7
|5
|0
|2
|14
|7
|15
|Arsenal
|7
|5
|0
|2
|14
|9
|15
|Watford
|7
|4
|1
|2
|11
|8
|13
|Bournemouth
|7
|4
|1
|2
|12
|12
|13
|Leicester
|7
|4
|0
|3
|13
|10
|12
|Wolverhampton
|7
|3
|3
|1
|8
|6
|12
|Man United
|7
|3
|1
|3
|10
|12
|10
|Everton
|7
|2
|3
|2
|11
|11
|9
|Burnley
|7
|2
|1
|4
|9
|11
|7
|Crystal Palace
|7
|2
|1
|4
|5
|8
|7
|West Ham
|7
|2
|1
|4
|8
|12
|7
|Brighton
|7
|1
|2
|4
|8
|13
|5
|Southampton
|7
|1
|2
|4
|6
|11
|5
|Fulham
|7
|1
|2
|4
|8
|16
|5
|Newcastle
|7
|0
|2
|5
|4
|10
|2
|Cardiff
|7
|0
|2
|5
|4
|16
|2
|Huddersfield
|7
|0
|2
|5
|3
|16
|2
|Friday, Oct. 5
Brighton vs. West Ham 1900 GMT
|Saturday, Oct. 6
Watford vs. Bournemouth 1400 GMT
Burnley vs. Huddersfield 1400 GMT
Tottenham vs. Cardiff 1400 GMT
Leicester vs. Everton 1400 GMT
Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton 1400 GMT
Man United vs. Newcastle 1630 GMT
|Sunday, Oct. 7
Fulham vs. Arsenal 1100 GMT
Southampton vs. Chelsea 1315 GMT
Liverpool vs. Man City 1530 GMT
|Leeds
|11
|6
|4
|1
|21
|8
|22
|Middlesbrough
|11
|6
|4
|1
|14
|4
|22
|Sheffield United
|11
|7
|1
|3
|20
|13
|22
|West Brom
|11
|6
|3
|2
|27
|16
|21
|Norwich
|11
|5
|3
|3
|15
|14
|18
|Brentford
|11
|4
|5
|2
|19
|13
|17
|Swansea
|11
|4
|5
|2
|10
|6
|17
|Derby
|11
|5
|2
|4
|14
|12
|17
|Wigan
|11
|5
|2
|4
|14
|12
|17
|Bristol City
|11
|4
|4
|3
|15
|12
|16
|Nottingham Forest
|11
|3
|7
|1
|15
|13
|16
|Sheffield Wednesday
|11
|4
|4
|3
|17
|17
|16
|Aston Villa
|11
|3
|6
|2
|19
|18
|15
|Blackburn
|11
|3
|6
|2
|13
|15
|15
|Bolton
|11
|4
|3
|4
|10
|14
|15
|Stoke
|11
|3
|4
|4
|16
|18
|13
|QPR
|11
|4
|1
|6
|8
|18
|13
|Birmingham
|11
|1
|8
|2
|10
|11
|11
|Rotherham
|11
|3
|2
|6
|8
|16
|11
|Reading
|11
|2
|3
|6
|14
|16
|9
|Hull
|11
|2
|2
|7
|10
|18
|8
|Millwall
|11
|1
|4
|6
|11
|18
|7
|Ipswich
|11
|0
|6
|5
|8
|16
|6
|Preston
|11
|1
|3
|7
|14
|24
|6
|Tuesday, Oct. 2
Ipswich 0, Middlesbrough 2
Brentford 1, Birmingham 1
Hull 0, Leeds 1
Aston Villa 3, Preston 3
Wigan 0, Swansea 0
Stoke 2, Bolton 0
Reading 0, QPR 1
|Wednesday, Oct. 3
Nottingham Forest 2, Millwall 2
Blackburn 0, Sheffield United 2
Derby 1, Norwich 1
Rotherham 0, Bristol City 0
Sheffield Wednesday 2, West Brom 2
|Saturday, Oct. 6
Leeds vs. Brentford 1130 GMT
Birmingham vs. Rotherham 1400 GMT
Preston vs. Wigan 1400 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Nottingham Forest 1400 GMT
Millwall vs. Aston Villa 1400 GMT
Swansea vs. Ipswich 1400 GMT
QPR vs. Derby 1400 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Hull 1400 GMT
Norwich vs. Stoke 1400 GMT
West Brom vs. Reading 1400 GMT
Bolton vs. Blackburn 1630 GMT
|Sunday, Oct. 7
Bristol City vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1230 GMT
|Portsmouth
|11
|8
|3
|0
|21
|8
|27
|Peterborough
|11
|7
|3
|1
|28
|15
|24
|Doncaster
|11
|6
|3
|2
|18
|10
|21
|Sunderland
|11
|5
|5
|1
|22
|12
|20
|Accrington Stanley
|11
|5
|5
|1
|14
|11
|20
|Barnsley
|10
|5
|4
|1
|19
|7
|19
|Walsall
|11
|5
|4
|2
|14
|12
|19
|Charlton
|11
|5
|3
|3
|18
|16
|18
|Scunthorpe
|11
|4
|5
|2
|18
|21
|17
|Luton Town
|11
|4
|4
|3
|14
|13
|16
|Southend
|11
|5
|1
|5
|15
|16
|16
|Blackpool
|10
|3
|6
|1
|10
|7
|15
|Fleetwood Town
|11
|3
|5
|3
|15
|11
|14
|Coventry
|11
|3
|3
|5
|8
|12
|12
|Rochdale
|11
|3
|3
|5
|15
|23
|12
|Burton Albion
|10
|3
|2
|5
|11
|13
|11
|AFC Wimbledon
|11
|3
|2
|6
|9
|15
|11
|Bristol Rovers
|11
|2
|4
|5
|9
|11
|10
|Bradford
|11
|3
|1
|7
|8
|15
|10
|Shrewsbury
|11
|1
|6
|4
|9
|11
|9
|Wycombe
|11
|1
|6
|4
|12
|17
|9
|Gillingham
|10
|2
|2
|6
|13
|20
|8
|Oxford United
|11
|1
|2
|8
|11
|23
|5
|Plymouth
|11
|0
|4
|7
|8
|20
|4
|Tuesday, Oct. 2
Burton Albion 1, Southend 2
Scunthorpe 5, Charlton 3
Barnsley 1, Plymouth 1
Accrington Stanley 1, Doncaster 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Wycombe 1
Sunderland 2, Peterborough 2
Rochdale 0, Bristol Rovers 0
AFC Wimbledon 0, Bradford 1
Coventry 0, Portsmouth 1
Walsall 0, Shrewsbury 0
Oxford United 1, Luton Town 2
|Saturday, Oct. 6
Luton Town vs. Scunthorpe 1400 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Gillingham 1400 GMT
Bradford vs. Sunderland 1400 GMT
Peterborough vs. Barnsley 1400 GMT
Wycombe vs. Burton Albion 1400 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Accrington Stanley 1400 GMT
Blackpool vs. Rochdale 1400 GMT
Doncaster vs. Fleetwood Town 1400 GMT
Southend vs. Oxford United 1400 GMT
Charlton vs. Coventry 1400 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Walsall 1400 GMT
Plymouth vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT
|Lincoln City
|11
|8
|1
|2
|20
|8
|25
|Exeter
|11
|7
|2
|2
|20
|10
|23
|Newport County
|11
|7
|2
|2
|17
|18
|23
|Colchester
|11
|5
|4
|2
|24
|11
|19
|Forest Green
|11
|4
|7
|0
|17
|9
|19
|Milton Keynes Dons
|11
|4
|6
|1
|12
|8
|18
|Stevenage
|11
|5
|3
|3
|12
|10
|18
|Oldham
|11
|4
|5
|2
|15
|9
|17
|Bury
|11
|5
|2
|4
|16
|12
|17
|Tranmere
|11
|4
|5
|2
|12
|9
|17
|Swindon
|11
|4
|4
|3
|16
|15
|16
|Crawley Town
|11
|5
|1
|5
|15
|15
|16
|Carlisle
|11
|5
|1
|5
|10
|12
|16
|Mansfield Town
|10
|3
|6
|1
|14
|7
|15
|Yeovil
|11
|4
|3
|4
|18
|13
|15
|Port Vale
|11
|4
|2
|5
|11
|11
|14
|Crewe
|10
|3
|2
|5
|11
|11
|11
|Morecambe
|11
|3
|1
|7
|9
|21
|10
|Cheltenham
|11
|2
|3
|6
|9
|15
|9
|Notts County
|11
|2
|3
|6
|15
|26
|9
|Northampton
|11
|1
|5
|5
|8
|17
|8
|Grimsby Town
|11
|2
|2
|7
|7
|18
|8
|Cambridge United
|11
|2
|2
|7
|11
|23
|8
|Macclesfield
|11
|0
|4
|7
|11
|22
|4
|Tuesday, Oct. 2
Tranmere 1, Lincoln City 0
Crewe 1, Swindon 0
Northampton 0, Bury 0
Carlisle 0, Grimsby Town 1
Cambridge United 1, Forest Green 3
Newport County 3, Macclesfield 3
Mansfield Town 0, Oldham 0
Port Vale 0, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Notts County 3, Crawley Town 1
Cheltenham 2, Morecambe 2
Colchester 3, Yeovil 1
Exeter 1, Stevenage 0
|Saturday, Oct. 6
Oldham vs. Carlisle 1400 GMT
Stevenage vs. Colchester 1400 GMT
Yeovil vs. Exeter 1400 GMT
Swindon vs. Northampton 1400 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Cambridge United 1400 GMT
Grimsby Town vs. Port Vale 1400 GMT
Macclesfield vs. Notts County 1400 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Cheltenham 1400 GMT
Forest Green vs. Newport County 1400 GMT
Lincoln City vs. Crewe 1400 GMT
Morecambe vs. Tranmere 1400 GMT
Bury vs. Mansfield Town 1400 GMT