The Taipei-based Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF) opened a telephone hotline Friday to provide services to Taiwanese young people studying or working in China.

SEF Chairwoman Chang Hsiao-yueh (張小月) told CNA before the ceremony that she hopes the hotline, which draws on resources from different ministries, will provide "one-stop" services to Taiwanese young people around the clock.

Addressing the ceremony, Chang said the foundation wants to help Taiwanese faced with difficulties in getting acclimated to life in China and sees the hotline as a way to help young people conquer challenges and live smoothly in China, or return to Taiwan for a new life, she said.

The hotline number is (02) 2175-7147, according to the SEF, a semi-official organization established to handle cross-Taiwan Strait affairs.