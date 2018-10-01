TAIPEI (Taiwan News) –The Professor Huang Kun-Huei Education Foundation is hosting the 2018 International Conference on Educational Policy and Economic Development in Taipei, Oct.5-6.



The conference invited scholars and specialists in education and economics from the U.S., Japan, South Korea, and Singapore, to join Taiwanese experts in the field to discuss the relationship between education and economic development amid a rapid global transformation.

Research has consistently shown the inseparable link between educational programs and the development of human capital, which relates directly to the livelihood and health of a country, as well as its international competitiveness.

At a panel forum on the afternoon of Oct. 5, I-Mei Foods CEO Luis Ko (高志明) was joined by Silicon Valley veteran, and Taiwania Capital’s General Manager David Weng (翁嘉盛), and the President of National Taichung University of Education (NTCU) Wang Ru-Jer (王如哲) before international audiences of scholars to discuss the topic of developing effective strategies that will contribute to national economic development as well as individual well-being.

David Weng emphasized that in order for society to properly adapt to rapid advances in AI, that it will be important for government to promote the concept of “continuing education” or life-long learning.

He also suggested that private companies and universities should consider developing closer partnerships to better cultivate specific talents that various industries will need, as jobs become more and more specialized. The use of AI should also be considered for the many possibilities in will offer the field of education.

The CEO of I-Mei Foods Luis Ko in his remarks suggested there must be increased and consistent exchange between industry, academia, and research institutes.

Ko emphasized that both business and government have a responsibility to ensure that talent is being properly cultivated to serve the national economy, and to ensure that industry is making best use of the talented individuals in the country. It is not just the solitary responsibility of one party or the other.



I-Mei Foods CEO Luis Ko addressing the conference (Taiwan News Image)

Ko also urged those in fields of academic and industry to put more consideration into the scope and focus of their research endeavors, because real talent cultivation is not simply an issue of big data and quantitative output, but it is more importantly about the training and experiences of individuals.

Echoing support an approach to education that encourages life-long learning, Ko says that people at different stages in their lives an all offer society different things, and that education and talent cultivation is something that people should have the opportunity to pursue at any age.



He also urged academic institutions to develop curriculum plans that consider the direction a society is developing, and to think 10 years into the future for the best results.

Following the I-Mei CEO, the President of NTCU Wang Ru-Jer spoke about society’s need to develop practical working skills among the population as well as a university educated population.



Wang offered data to disprove the notion that higher numbers of university graduates will result in greater economic growth. Wang emphasized that quality high school education and quality vocational education programs are just as beneficial, and potentially more important to a society’s foundation than university education.

Participants in the panel forum agreed that adapting educational institutions to a society’s needs in the coming decades will not be easy, and will be a difficult task for any country. Only countries that remain flexible in facing these challenges are likely to maintain a competitive position moving forward.



NTCU President Wang Ru-Jer addressing the conference (Taiwan News Image)