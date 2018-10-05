WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--RONALDO-RAPE LAWSUIT

MILAN — Cristiano Ronaldo will be available to play for his Italian soccer team on Saturday. Ronaldo, who is facing a rape allegation in the United States, could play when Juventus faces Udinese in the Italian league, according to coach Massimiliano Allegri. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 410 words, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

OLY--TOKYO-WATER QUALITY

TOKYO — Tokyo Olympic organizers said Friday that a system of layered screens would be used to keep bacteria levels within "agreed limits" for triathlon and marathon swimming in heavily trafficked Tokyo Bay. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 570 words, photos.

CAR--F1-JAPANESE GP

SUZUKA, Japan — Lewis Hamilton dominated practice for the Japanese Grand Prix on Friday, an early indication that the Formula One championship leader will be tough to beat in Sunday's race. By Jim Armstrong. SENT: 340 words, photos.

CYC--LANDIS-CYCLING TEAM

Floyd Landis is using money he earned by taking down Lance Armstrong to start his own cycling team. The man whose own doping saga cost him the 2006 Tour de France title and eventually helped expose Armstrong's cheating says he's building a developmental team for 2019 that will be based out of Canada. By Eddie Pells. SENT: 430 words, photos.

GLF--INTERNATIONAL CROWN

INCHEON, South Korea — With a typhoon approaching and rain falling, Michelle Wie and Jessica Korda had plenty of opposition to overcome on the second day of the UL International Crown. And overcome it they did. By John Duerden. SENT: 415 words, photos.

BBN--NLDS-BRAVES-DODGERS

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers made a surprising and much dissected decision to start Hyun-Jin Ryu over Clayton Kershaw in Game 1 of the NL Division Series. Swell choice. The South Korean left-hander pitched seven dominant innings and Los Angeles launched three home runs to beat the Atlanta Braves 6-0 on Thursday. By Beth Harris. SENT: 890 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--BRIGHTON-WEST HAM

BRIGHTON, England — West Ham is slowly discovering some form under recently hired manager Manuel Pellegrini after a poor start to the Premier League and will look to back up its win over Manchester United in a match at Brighton. UPCOMING: 250 words by 2130 GMT, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Athletic Bilbao hosts Real Sociedad in the Basque Country derby in the Spanish league. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2200 GMT.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Seventh-place Toulouse hosts 13th-place Nice in the French league. UPCOMING: 150 words by 2200 GMT.

CRICKET:

CRI--INDIA-WEST INDIES

RAJKOT, India — India declared on a record 649-9 after centuries by Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja before reducing the West Indies to 94-6 by stumps on Friday on the second day of the first test. By Chetan Narula. SENT: 280 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Kris Letang scores in OT, Penguins beat Capitals 7-6. SENT: 1,065 words, photos.

— BKN--NBA PRESEASON RDP — LeBron gets first win in LA as Lakers beat Kings. SENT: 520 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.