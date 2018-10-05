French authorities have opened an investigation into the whereabouts of the head of Interpol, police sources told several news outlets on Friday.

Meng Hongwei, a Chinese national who was elected head of Interpol in 2016, traveled to China at the end of September and has not been heard from since, his wife told police.

Interpol told DW it was "aware of media reports in connection with the alleged disappearance of Interpol President Meng Hongwei."

"This is a matter for the relevant authorities in both France and China," it said in a statement, but stressed day-to-day operations were run by the secretary general Jürgen Stock of Germany, not the president.

Interpol's headquarters are in Lyon, in central France.

First Chinese head

Meng served as Chinese Vice Minister of Public Security before he succeeded French policewoman Mireille Ballestrazzi, becoming the first Chinese official to hold the post.

At the time, human rights organizations such as Amnesty International expressed concerns that Beijing could use Interpol to arrest dissidents and refugees abroad.

Meng has also served as vice chairman of the national narcotics control commission and director of the National Counter-Terrorism Office for China.

