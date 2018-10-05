Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, October 5, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sunshine;29;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;WSW;13;80%;55%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Warm with sunshine;36;26;Mostly sunny, warm;37;28;NE;10;45%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;32;15;Partly sunny;30;14;NNW;6;20%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Nice with some sun;24;15;Sunny and pleasant;23;16;ESE;10;65%;0%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, nice;20;9;A p.m. t-storm;20;10;N;11;80%;66%;2

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;13;4;Mostly cloudy;13;6;ENE;5;78%;65%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny and hot;34;15;Downpours;17;10;NW;13;73%;94%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and very warm;23;6;Partly sunny, warm;22;6;WNW;18;31%;50%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Inc. clouds;23;14;Clearing;26;18;ESE;9;58%;44%;6

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;23;16;Periods of sun, nice;23;14;N;17;54%;7%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Partial sunshine;18;11;Nice with some sun;20;12;NE;13;65%;32%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, warm;38;22;Partly sunny, warm;37;19;WNW;14;25%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers and t-storms;31;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;S;6;82%;82%;4

Bangalore, India;A stray t-shower;26;21;A t-storm in spots;28;20;ESE;13;73%;55%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;Downpours;31;25;SSW;8;82%;100%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine, pleasant;24;16;Partly sunny;23;17;SW;14;75%;62%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;24;14;Sunshine, but cool;19;8;NW;21;19%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;22;11;Periods of sun, nice;25;13;SE;18;46%;7%;4

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny, warmer;21;9;Sunny and warm;23;12;S;14;64%;12%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;16;8;A p.m. shower or two;18;8;SE;8;75%;66%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;30;17;Becoming cloudy;29;16;E;14;66%;61%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunshine;19;7;Partly sunny;21;12;SE;19;56%;40%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny and nice;22;11;A p.m. t-storm;21;10;NNE;12;68%;66%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny;21;7;Mostly sunny, nice;22;8;SE;10;60%;1%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny;19;5;Mostly sunny, nice;23;11;SSE;11;53%;31%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sun and some clouds;17;10;Plenty of sun;21;13;NNE;15;64%;1%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Considerable clouds;31;19;Showers around;31;18;WNW;7;36%;68%;12

Busan, South Korea;Humid with rain;24;21;Rain and wind;24;15;NW;68;80%;73%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;35;22;Some sun, less humid;34;22;N;15;41%;6%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Some sun, pleasant;29;15;Sun and some clouds;27;15;SE;24;62%;0%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;28;20;A shower or t-storm;27;19;NNE;6;68%;80%;9

Chennai, India;Morning t-storms;29;26;Showers around;32;25;ESE;15;72%;86%;4

Chicago, United States;A shower or t-storm;19;18;Showers and t-storms;23;16;NNE;15;91%;88%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Morning showers;31;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;SSW;12;80%;86%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;16;9;Sun and clouds;16;8;S;6;85%;73%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;31;26;Clouds and sun;31;27;SW;9;78%;10%;10

Dallas, United States;Partial sunshine;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;SSE;15;71%;66%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;30;21;Mostly sunny;32;22;SE;14;64%;55%;13

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;36;22;Hazy sunshine;34;21;NW;8;51%;0%;6

Denver, United States;An afternoon shower;21;4;Cloudy and cooler;15;5;SSE;11;64%;36%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;34;25;Hazy sun;34;24;ENE;7;63%;6%;8

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sunshine;38;22;Sunny and nice;34;22;SE;13;53%;2%;13

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;11;6;Sun and some clouds;11;3;WNW;20;69%;29%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun;28;11;Sunny and pleasant;27;11;NNE;9;24%;8%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;24;21;Partly sunny, humid;24;20;WSW;17;80%;8%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;32;23;Sunshine;32;23;SE;6;58%;35%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;26;10;Sunny and pleasant;28;9;E;13;31%;0%;12

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;E;19;62%;64%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;12;6;Partly sunny;11;5;W;22;76%;29%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A heavy p.m. t-storm;32;23;N;7;85%;87%;6

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and nice;30;21;Sunny and nice;30;23;E;11;46%;10%;8

Honolulu, United States;Rather cloudy;31;24;An afternoon shower;30;25;ENE;11;68%;69%;6

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;32;21;Sunny and nice;32;22;ESE;12;52%;10%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Some sun, pleasant;29;18;Hazy sunshine;32;18;N;13;41%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;22;15;Sunny and pleasant;22;15;ENE;16;59%;0%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;34;24;Partly sunny;34;24;E;12;54%;36%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;36;28;Sunny and very warm;36;28;N;14;55%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;23;9;Sunny and pleasant;27;11;NNW;8;24%;2%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, pleasant;25;9;Sunny and beautiful;27;8;NNW;8;21%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine and warm;38;24;Hot with hazy sun;38;26;NW;9;32%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Some sun;25;14;A t-storm in spots;26;13;SSE;9;65%;45%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Warm with sunshine;40;28;Sunny and very warm;41;27;N;16;19%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Sun and some clouds;16;5;Plenty of sunshine;18;7;S;14;59%;1%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Heavy thunderstorms;27;25;Thunderstorms;30;25;E;14;81%;85%;2

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;33;23;A t-storm around;31;23;S;9;66%;83%;8

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;35;25;Hot with hazy sun;36;24;NNW;7;58%;7%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;35;24;An afternoon shower;34;24;ENE;7;70%;60%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;13;1;A t-storm in spots;14;2;NNE;13;57%;73%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;29;25;WSW;11;79%;58%;9

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;20;16;Clouds to sun;20;17;SSW;9;74%;8%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;29;15;Mostly sunny;28;15;N;10;49%;1%;4

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun, nice;21;12;Rain, breezy, cooler;14;6;N;24;91%;78%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;25;16;Mostly sunny;25;16;SSE;8;63%;7%;5

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;29;23;Decreasing clouds;29;23;SW;10;69%;44%;13

Madrid, Spain;Plenty of sunshine;27;12;Partly sunny, warm;28;12;NW;7;37%;2%;4

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;27;Cloudy, p.m. showers;29;26;WSW;31;81%;99%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;35;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;25;WNW;8;64%;76%;10

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;32;24;Clouds and sun;32;25;E;9;63%;32%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;21;8;Mostly cloudy;22;11;NE;11;52%;3%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;A p.m. t-storm;24;14;ESE;7;55%;80%;10

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;31;26;A shower or t-storm;30;26;E;19;65%;63%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;13;6;Sunshine, pleasant;16;7;SSW;14;70%;3%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;More sun than clouds;29;25;Mostly sunny, nice;29;25;SSW;19;68%;29%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cool with some sun;15;6;Plenty of sunshine;19;10;NNE;12;65%;0%;8

Montreal, Canada;Cooler;11;3;Occasional rain;13;7;WSW;6;71%;92%;2

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;8;4;Cloudy, not as cool;14;7;WSW;18;73%;36%;1

Mumbai, India;Turning cloudy, hot;35;28;Warm with some sun;36;29;N;9;58%;7%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;28;14;Partly sunny;28;15;NE;13;52%;32%;14

New York, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;18;14;Mostly cloudy;19;17;S;11;72%;12%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sunshine;31;19;Clouds and sun;31;18;WNW;10;37%;2%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny, mild;16;5;Sunny, nice and warm;17;5;SE;10;55%;0%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, humid;27;22;A t-storm in spots;30;20;SW;20;64%;65%;5

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;12;3;Cloudy;12;2;N;6;59%;36%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler;11;2;Periods of rain;12;6;WNW;13;80%;75%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Lots of sun, nice;29;25;Clouds and sun, nice;29;25;SE;17;73%;33%;12

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;SSE;16;72%;34%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Decreasing clouds;34;24;Partly sunny;34;24;ENE;12;65%;18%;11

Paris, France;Sunny and warm;25;12;A p.m. t-storm;23;11;SSW;22;57%;84%;3

Perth, Australia;Some sun;22;13;Partly sunny;21;13;SE;14;68%;2%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;24;SSE;7;75%;82%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, nice;29;21;Partly sunny;31;22;SE;22;56%;0%;13

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;30;23;Thunderstorms;30;23;ESE;8;74%;84%;3

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunshine and nice;20;3;Sunshine and nice;21;10;SE;7;62%;27%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Overcast;26;15;Not as warm;21;8;NW;12;64%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;20;13;Cloudy with showers;19;13;NNE;15;61%;93%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine;33;19;Cloudy;28;17;WNW;12;45%;14%;2

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;Sunshine, pleasant;30;24;SE;13;61%;64%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny, chilly;4;-2;Snow and rain;6;4;SW;44;68%;95%;0

Riga, Latvia;Variable cloudiness;15;11;A passing shower;17;7;SSW;15;74%;59%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers around;23;19;A touch of rain;23;19;E;13;71%;87%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;38;23;Sunny and very warm;38;23;SSE;8;12%;1%;8

Rome, Italy;A p.m. t-storm;25;16;Showers and t-storms;22;15;SSE;12;82%;87%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;12;7;Decreasing clouds;12;7;WSW;18;75%;32%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;20;15;Mostly sunny;21;15;NW;15;68%;7%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Thunderstorms;20;16;Warmer with some sun;24;15;S;9;74%;43%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Heavy showers;30;24;Heavy showers;29;24;S;14;79%;88%;3

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;24;19;Showers and t-storms;23;19;SSE;7;98%;87%;4

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;26;10;Sunny and nice;26;10;ENE;14;18%;3%;11

Santiago, Chile;Nice with sunshine;25;9;Mostly sunny;27;10;WSW;6;44%;3%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;28;23;Thunderstorms;26;22;NNE;7;89%;88%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine and warm;30;10;Mostly sunny;26;10;NNW;10;54%;2%;4

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;13;9;Clouds and sun;16;8;ESE;9;70%;11%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Rain, becoming heavy;22;17;Rain, heavy at times;21;11;NNW;41;76%;87%;1

Shanghai, China;Showers around;22;19;Partly sunny, nice;26;19;NNW;20;53%;1%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Turning cloudy;34;27;A morning t-storm;33;27;ENE;9;69%;69%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;21;5;Mostly sunny, nice;21;6;SE;12;56%;7%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;30;25;A passing shower;30;24;ESE;17;73%;82%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Some sun;16;6;Cloudy;11;5;WNW;12;67%;30%;1

Sydney, Australia;Rain and drizzle;17;15;A couple of showers;19;15;SSW;35;68%;84%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warmer with clearing;29;22;Increasing clouds;29;23;E;16;65%;81%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or two;13;8;Periods of sun;13;6;W;23;74%;62%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, warm;28;16;Mostly sunny;29;10;SE;10;28%;40%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy and cooler;19;7;Mostly sunny;18;9;ENE;14;40%;7%;4

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;29;18;Not as warm;25;14;SE;9;30%;84%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clearing;29;21;Partly sunny;30;22;NNE;11;59%;27%;6

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;30;16;Showers and t-storms;30;17;E;7;50%;84%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;23;20;Humid and warmer;28;24;SSW;17;84%;42%;5

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy and cooler;12;10;A strong t-storm;22;12;N;15;86%;66%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and delightful;29;20;Sunny and nice;28;21;SE;9;57%;0%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;24;16;Sunny and nice;27;17;SW;10;57%;3%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A bit of a.m. snow;3;-4;A bit of a.m. snow;3;-4;NW;24;56%;89%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;13;6;Partly sunny;16;7;ESE;7;61%;8%;3

Vienna, Austria;Sunshine;21;9;Partly sunny, warm;24;13;SSE;17;54%;26%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;32;20;Plenty of sunshine;32;20;N;7;57%;24%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;14;6;Mostly sunny, nice;17;7;S;16;71%;2%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Pleasant and warmer;18;6;Sunny and mild;20;10;S;12;61%;25%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sunshine;14;11;Decreasing clouds;17;11;N;15;67%;23%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm around;33;24;An afternoon shower;33;24;SSW;8;77%;80%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny, not as warm;23;4;Brilliant sunshine;20;7;NE;6;32%;6%;5

